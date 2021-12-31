The 10 Best Restaurants In Toronto For A Hot Date Night
Say goodbye to Netflix & Chill.
If you're looking to add some extra romance to your next date, then these restos are the places to go. We asked Narcity readers what the best Toronto restaurants for a hot date night are as part of our new Food Awards, and here are the top ten rankings.
Leave Netflix behind and indulge in pasta, sushi, fancy cocktails, and more at these romantic spots.
10. Harbour 60
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Steakhouse
Address: 60 Harbour St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in a beautiful historic building, this high-end steakhouse is the place to go if you want to totally pamper your date.
9. Piano Piano
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: The warm, ambient interior and delicious Italian fare make this spot a must-visit for your next date night.
8. Cactus Club Cafe
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Global
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant, which has two locations including a rooftop patio, has a wide variety of dishes and offers vegetarian and vegan options.
7. Terroni
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: With three locations in Toronto, this Italian restaurant is the perfect spot for pasta, pizza, and romance.
6. Patria
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Spanish
Address: 478 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can share delicious Spanish tapas and indulge in fresh seafood at this place, which has a courtyard patio and dreamy interior to set the date-night mood.
5. The One Eighty
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Global
Address: 55 Bloor St. W., 51st Floor, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located on the 51st floor of the Manulife Centre, this resto offers sweeping views of the city that are the perfect backdrop for any hot date.
4. Grazie Ristorante
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 2373 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If the thought of Italian food has you falling in love, then this spot is a great place for your next date night. The venue has a large selection of pizza and pasta as well as other Italian classics.
3. Minami
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 225 King St. W., Suite 100, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant was named the best designed restaurant in the Americas, and with its coral backlit wall and colourful mural, it's easy to see why. You can feast on sushi and sip unique drinks like the Miso Salted Caramel Martini.
2. Chotto Matte
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Nikkei
Address: 161 Bay St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Serving up Japanese-Peruvian dishes, this restaurant will whisk you away to a tropical paradise. You can dine amidst leafy plants and sip stunning cocktails.
1. Barrio Cerveceria
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Mexican
Address: 884 Queen St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This colourful Mexican spot serves authentic cuisine including street tacos, guacamole, and churros. The graffiti-filled patio is lit with strings of lights and is an especially cozy spot for a date.
