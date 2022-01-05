9 Toronto Restaurants Where You Can Get The Most Epic & Colourful Salads
Many spots offer delivery, too! 🥗
If your New Years resolution is to eat more greens, then look no further than these Toronto spots that serve up some pretty epic salads.
From fresh salads to colourful bowls filled with roasted ingredients, vegetables have never looked so good. Many of these venues also offer delivery or takeout.
Fresh Restaurants
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Plant-based
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: With multiple locations around the city, this venue serves up a variety of salads and bowls filled with all sorts of healthy ingredients. You can order salads like caesar, Greek, and more.
Flock Rotisserie & Greens
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Healthy
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: You can get salads loaded with goodness from this venue, which is known for its greens and sides. You can also add toppings to your bowl like pulled chicken and avocado.
Lee Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Asian & French
Address: 601 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Singaporean-style signature slaw is a mountain of colourful deliciousness consisting of 19 vegan and gluten-free ingredients. It's even tossed for you right at your table.
Bolt Fresh Bar
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Healthy
Address: 1170 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Boasting a range of salads and bowls, this is the place to go if you're looking for something healthy and tasty. There's also an extensive smoothie menu if you're craving something sweet.
Impact Kitchen
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Gluten-free
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Whether you follow a certain diet like Paleo or gluten-free, or are just looking for something healthy, this spot has you covered. You can order Power Bowls that come with toppings like salmon, sweet potatoes, and pistachios.
IQ
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Seasonal
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Indulge in bowls like Spicy Kale Caesar and Daily Cobb from this spot, which uses seasonal, sustainable ingredients.
Mary Be Kitchen
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Healthy
Address: 21B St. Clair Ave. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can customize your meal by selecting from a range of seasonal proteins and sides at this spot.
Salus Fresh Foods
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Healthy
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Order a salad from the menu or build-your-own and choose from a range of ingredients.
Brasa
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Peruvian
Address: 151 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy flavourful bowls and salads at this spot, or build-your-own from ingredients like yellow chili-pepper shrimp and brasa roasted sweet potatoes.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.