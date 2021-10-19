Trending Tags

This Toronto Restaurant Was Named The Best Designed In The Americas & The Photos Prove It

Dinner with a view. 😍

This Toronto Restaurant Was Named The Best Designed In The Americas & The Photos Prove It
Derek Shapton | Handout

It's no secret that Toronto is home to some amazing restaurants, and this spot has just been recognized for its incredible decor.

Minami Toronto was named the best designed restaurant in the Americas as well as the best designed restaurant in the Americas with multiple locations at the 2021 Restaurant & Bar Design Awards on October 14.

Derek Shapton | Handout

Located in the Entertainment District, the Japanese restaurant launched during the pandemic, meaning that diners have only recently been able to enjoy its stunning interior as restrictions loosen.

Derek Shapton | Handout

Inside, you'll find a vibrant, backlit wall, plush seating, a stretching mural, and colourful sheets that hang from the ceiling.

Derek Shapton | Handout

The dishes are inspired by traditional Japanese food with a global twist and range from sushi to Matcha Baked Alaska. There is an extensive cocktail offering with cotton-candy topped drinks and more.

Huy Tran | Handout

Minami also has an outpost in Vancouver complete with a lush, leafy patio.

Huy Tran | Handout

If you're all about the atmosphere, this is one spot to check out on your next dinner date.

Minami Toronto

Derek Shapton | Handout

Price: 💸💸- 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Japanese

Address: 225 King St. W., Suite 100, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a meal in this award-winning spot, which was named the best designed restaurant in the Americas.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

