A Stock Market-Themed Bar Is Opening In Toronto & The Menu Prices Change Based On Popularity
It's like taking a trip to Wall Street. 💰
Get ready to invest some time at this new bar coming to Toronto. The city's "first" stock market-themed cocktail lounge is arriving in the city soon and the prices change based on demand.
CKTL & Co., named after the ticker symbol for "cocktail," will be opening in the Financial District in March 2023. The bar will feature appetizers and boozy drinks with ever-changing prices.
The 4000-square-foot space will have an open-concept dining room that can seat 95 guests. The decor will feature "rich textures and sleek finishes to create an inviting feeling with a hint of luxe."
There will be ticker boards throughout the venue which will display the current prices of food and drinks. The menu prices fluctuate in real-time based on popularity, so the entire experience mimics the stock exchange. You'll feel like you're on Wall Street.
You can expect a large on-tap beer and wine selection, lots of cocktails, and a "food menu equally diverse as the stock market." The dishes will have an international flair with some bar classics.
While it may be the first bar of it's kind in Toronto, it isn't the only stock exchange-themed bar in the area. The Sauga Bar X-Change opened in Mississauga in September and operates on a similar model.
CKTL & Co. will be located at 330 Bay Street and the grand opening date has yet to be announced.
CKTL & Co.
Price: Changes based on demand
Cuisine: Cocktails, bar fare
Address: 330 Bay St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This stock market-themed bar has prices that fluctuate based on demand.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.