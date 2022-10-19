Mississauga Has A New Stock Market-Themed Bar & The Prices Change Based On Demand (PHOTOS)
There's a brand new spot to invest your time.
There's a new bar to check out near Toronto, but it's not your usual watering hole. The venue has a stock market theme, and the food and drink prices will change based on demand.
The Sauga Bar X-Change first opened on September 24, but received its alcohol license on October 4. The bar, or "market," offers beer, cocktails, and some mocktails with fluctuating prices.
Interior of The Sauga Bar X-Change. Courtesy of The Sauga Bar X-Change
"The prices are based on demand, so, for example, if a patron orders a Corona, the price of other beers drop and the price of Corona increases," the venue told Narcity in an email. "The prices fluctuate by $2 or $3 max, but everything is fairly priced, also, hard liquor and some shots are on a fixed menu."
Interior of The Sauga Bar X-Change. Courtesy of The Sauga Bar X-Change
As for the food menu, which also fluctuates, you can enjoy Indian and American fusion dishes. Popular items include the calamari, loaded nachos, and veg chilli momos. You'll also find a variety of curries and breads to feast on.
Interior of The Sauga Bar X-Change. Courtesy of The Sauga Bar X-Change
The space is decked out with neon lights for a unique, colourful vibe. From the bottle-shaped archway to the Wall St. sign, there are tons of Instagrammable features as well.
If you're looking for a good place to invest your time, take a trip to this unique new bar, and see if you can play this tasty version of the stock market.
The Sauga Bar X-Change
Menu item served in a small wagon.
Courtesy of The Sauga Bar X-Change
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Indian American fusion
Address: 3920 Eglinton Ave. W., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: This unique new bar has a menu with fluctuating prices based on real-time demand.