Looking For The Best Bars In Toronto? These Are The Winners, According To Locals (VIDEO)
Have you partied at all these spots? 🕺
The best bars in Toronto are always up for debate, but locals usually know best.
Narcity took to Queen Street West to ask locals on the street what their favourite bar in Toronto is, and their picks will take your taste buds on a boozy ride.
Whether you're looking for a hole in the wall to grab a cheap beer, somewhere to listen to live music or a fancy lounge to sip on upscale cocktails in, these insider recs have you covered.
Here are eight bars in Toronto recommended by locals for your next night out.
BarChef
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Cocktails
Address: 472 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for out-of-this-world cocktails with an expert flare, you should definitely give this Queen West gem a try. You'll find some of the most unique cocktails and the perfect spot to try something new with friends.
Chotto Matte
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese-Peruvian
Address: 161 Bay Street, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This downtown spot has delicious Japanese-Peruvian eats and fun cocktails to sip on that are just as pretty as they look. Not to mention they do a killer brunch with "free-flowing" cocktails for $55 per person.
Civil Liberties
Price: No menu
Cuisine: Cocktails
Address: 878 Bloor Street West, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This chic bar doesn't have a menu — your bartender will actually prepare your drink based on your preferences. So, if you're looking for a spontaneous night out, this definitely fits the bill.
Java House
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Eclectic
Address: 537 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This casual spot on Queen West is the perfect spot to grab a cheap entrée for under $15 and half a litre of wine for $14 if you're looking for a night out on a budget.
W Burger Bar
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Burgers
Address: 10 College Street, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Anyone looking for a fun night out or a pre-game spot can find cheap drinks from $2 and $3 shots to fishbowl drinks with 3 ounces of alcohol for $9.99 here.
Horseshoe Tavern
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Bar
Address: 370 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This longstanding venue has a neighbourhood bar open seven days a week and hosts live music and events in the back, according to their website.
Skyline Restaurant
Price: 💸 💸
Cuisine: Diner fare
Address: 1426 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Parkdale spot serves up classic eats from pie to a good old sandwich with fries and has tons of cocktails and draught beers to choose from while you relax and soak up the old-school diner vibes.
The Dog & Bear Pub
Price: 💸 💸
Cuisine: Pub fare
Address: 1100 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This bar pub offers plenty of draughts, wine, cans, and beer, so if you're looking for a classic pub to hang out in, you may want to check it out.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other substances. If you're going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.