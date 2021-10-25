Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People

This App Is Like Tinder For Dogs & The Torontonian Behind It Explains Why He Made It

You can swipe until you find the perfect match for your pup — or you.

This App Is Like Tinder For Dogs & The Torontonian Behind It Explains Why He Made It
Colin Jarvis-Gaum, Brooke Houghton | Narcity

Have you ever wished your dog could use Tinder to find playmates?

Colin Jarvis-Gaum, a 27-year-old fourth-year environmental science and tech student at Ryerson University, has spent the past three years developing an app to help you do just that.

Pawmates helps dog owners find compatible playmates for their dog based on the dog's bio, pictures, age and location, and just like Tinder, you can click right for a match with the added bonus of possibly finding a match for yourself.

The app — which is funded, coded and created by Jarvis-Gaum — started as a passion project designed to help create connections and now has over 10,000 users.

The inspiration behind Pawmates

Jarvis-Gaum was driven by the need to find a compatible friend for his elder golden retriever Pal, who was slowing down and losing interest in playing with the younger pups at his local park.

"We thought it would be nice if we could find him playmates that were more his speed," Jarvis-Gaum told Narcity.

He took Pal to the same park at the same time every day "like clockwork," and Javis-Gaum says he started to wonder, "How many people come through this park all day and we've never met them before?"

"It came through this idea of a platform where people could meet, chat and interact really easily with all of the other people around them," Jarvis-Gaum said.

"I also realized when I was doing research that when people are looking for dates, in terms of modern dating, if someone isn't a dog person, that's an immediate deal-breaker. So I realized that that could be another side to this, where people who are dog moms and dog dads could get that out of the way immediately."

"That they could immediately find out who is and isn't a dog person and they could go from there."

From that idea came Pawmates, and although its inspiration, Pal, has since passed away, Jarvis-Gaum continues to help other dogs and their humans find connections.

How the app developed and where it is today

When Jarvis-Gaum came up with the idea for Pawmates, he had no idea how to code an app to connect dog lovers and their pets.

"I knew absolutely nothing about coding; I had never coded before, so I kind of had to learn along the way," he said.

"I watched a lot of YouTube videos, and I had people who helped me learn the ropes along the way as I started this."

Jarvis-Gaum hired online teachers to help him learn how to code, and as similar apps started to pop up, he learned from their reviews what users wanted — a free subscription and bug-free app.

"I noticed [similar apps] starting to come up, but they had troubles," he said. "I knew I couldn't go for it until I had a good working model that I could comfortably give to people for free and manage well."

Jarvis-Gaum has released over ten versions of Pawmates since its initial release in 2018 and invested several thousands of dollars into the app. Although he is a full-time student, he says he spends 40 to 50 hours a week managing the app.

The app currently doesn't bring in any revenue, but Jarvis-Gaum hopes to change that with selective partnerships in the future.

But when it comes to what he wants to see from the app in the next five years, Jarvis-Gaum says he hopes to "have a lot of happy people that have been using it for a long time. Hopefully, some great success stories about people that have met great friends, lifelong friends or met someone special."

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Some Canadians Would Give Up A Chunk Of Their Salary For Dog-Friendly Perks At Work

They'd even give up free coffee, according to a report.

Bruno Emmanuelle | Unsplash

For many of us, dogs are our best friends, and a recent report has highlighted just how far some pet owners are willing to go to have the best for their canine companions.

According to a report from Rover, 72% of Canadians think that working for a dog-friendly company is more important now than before the pandemic.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Farm's Pup-Tastic Halloween Event Will Let You & Your Dog Get Lost In A Corn Maze

So many treats for you and the pooch!

@pinglesfarm | Handout, @pinglesfarm | Handout

Halloween is just around the corner, and Pingle's Farm has created the perfect Halloween stop if you want to celebrate with your four-legged friend.

Hallowoof is an annual event at Pingle's Farm where you can bring your dog to join in on all the festivities the farm has to offer like, pumpkin picking, a giant corn maze, wagon rides, treats and more.

Keep Reading Show less

A Toronto Brewery Is Having A Huge Singles Night This Month For You & Your Dog

Find your furever love!

@blacklabbeer | Instagram, @blacklabbeer | Instagram

Are you a single dog parent looking for love in all the wrong places?

Ontario Doggos, a dog-orientated community and Black Lab Brewing, a local Toronto brewery, are teaming up to create a night out for single dog parents over the age of 22 to mix and mingle with their pets.

Keep Reading Show less

A Toronto Rescue Just Saved A Bunch Of Puppies During The Manitoba Fires & They Need Homes

15 puppies and two adult dogs were rescued.

Kat Morea | MUTTS Dog Rescue, Kat Morea | MUTTS Dog Rescue

MUTTS Dog Rescue brought home 15 puppies and two adult dogs from their rescue mission to Manitoba, and some are now looking for forever homes.

The Toronto-based not-for-profit rescue group kept five of the dogs and relocated the rest to other Manitoba Animal Alliance (MAA) rescue partners across Ontario.

Keep Reading Show less