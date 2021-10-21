EN - News
So Many Ontario Puppies Are Up For Adoption & They're All Named After 'The Office'
Are you getting Dwight or Jim?
1h
A litter of Ontario puppies are up for adoption this week and every single one of them is named after The Office characters.
The adorable doggos are named after some of the iconic show's most beloved cast members including Jim, Pam, Stanley, Micheal, Kevin, Ryan and Kelly.
Applications now open until 9am Friday, October 22nd. Download application here: https://t.co/BSxma7qo7m and email… https://t.co/3rKUQGnkOJ— Niagara SPCA & Humane Society (@Niagara SPCA & Humane Society) 1634820901.0
According to The Niagara SPCA and Humane Society, anyone looking to adopt a pup must submit an application before Friday, October 22, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.
According to the company's website, puppies who are under 6 months old currently have an adoption fee of $300.
The non-profit organization is known for advertising their adoptions with quirky names — back in August a litter of 8-week-old puppies were named after characters from The Simpsons.