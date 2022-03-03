A Ukrainian Art Exhibit Is Coming To Toronto & Volodymyr Zelenskyy Saw It Before The War
All proceeds will go towards helping Ukraine.
A brand new art exhibit is coming to Toronto for one day only, and it's raising awareness and funds for Ukraine.
Immersive Shevchenko: Soul of Ukraine is a dazzling, experiential exhibit opening in the city on March 15. Produced by Lighthouse Immersive, the same group behind Immersive Van Gogh, the event features the works of Taras Shevchenko, a Ukrainian artist, poet, writer, and political figure.
As Ukraine faces war due to the Russian invasion, the Lighthouse Immersive team is "rushing" to bring the immersive exhibit from Ukraine to North America as a fundraising initiative, with all ticket proceeds being donated to the Red Cross Emergency Relief Fund for Ukraine and the National Bank of Ukraine Fund.
Immersive Shevchenko ExhibitCourtesy of Lighthouse Immersive
You can see pieces by Shevchenko projected across the gallery walls, and the show is set to a soundtrack to further immerse you in his world. Admission to the Immersive Frida Kahlo or Immersive Van Gogh experience is included with your ticket.
The exhibit first opened in Odesa to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Ukrainian independence last year. In October, it launched in Kaniv, and the opening was even attended by President Zelensky. Now, you'll be able to visit the experience right here in Toronto and get a glimpse at Ukrainian culture while raising funds for humanitarian aid.
President Zelensky at the Immersive Shevchenko Exhibit.Courtesy of Lighthouse Immersive
One of the show's producers, Valeriy Kostyuk, was born and raised in Ukraine, so bringing the experience to North America was especially important to him.
"[...] Shevchenko is, in many ways, a father of the independent Ukrainian nation," Kostyuk said in a press release. "I have been moved and inspired beyond words by the endurance and resilience of the Ukrainian people in this moment and I am deeply thankful to the incredible team in Ukraine who partnered with me on this project, as well as to the producers at Lighthouse Immersive for standing with me in this moment.”
Tickets are available online for March 15, and more shows could be added in the future depending on interest.
Immersive Shevchenko: Soul of Ukraine
Immersive Shevchenko Exhibit
Price: $50 +
When: March 15, 2022
Address: 1 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Ukrainian art exhibit lets you experience the life and culture of the country while supporting humanitarian aid.
