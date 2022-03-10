Toronto Police Arrested A Man For A String Of 'Hate-Motivated' & Anti-Ukrainian Incidents
These events carried on for about a month.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
The Toronto Police just arrested and charged a man in connection to a series of hate-motivated events against the Ukrainian community.
"The investigator has confirmed that the incidents occurred at the same Ukrainian Establishment, and that through investigation, have determined this was hate-motivated," Toronto Police Media Relations officer, Const. Jenniferjit Sidhu, told Narcity via email.
In a press release posted on March 9, police alleged that Andrey Malyshev, 39, spray painted anti-Ukrainian slogans on a mural in the area of The East Mall and North Queen Street between February 7 at 7 p.m and February 8 at 5:45 p.m.
Officers believed he caused about $25,000 work of damage during that time.
Malyshev allegedly came back a second time to the same location on February 26 at 8 p.m and tore off portions of a banner.
Then, two days later in the early morning hours on February 28, police said he returned and allegedly splashed black paint on the same banner.
After that, on March 4 at around 11:44 p.m., Malyshev allegedly came back for the fourth time and threw a jar against a wall.
On March 6 he was back again, and officers said he cut the same banner with a blade that was attached to a hockey stick.
The last incident reported by authorities was on March 9 after midnight, when he reportedly came back with another knife attached to a pole. Malyshev then later returned to his vehicle with no reported damage made.
The saga ended when Malyshev was arrested by Toronto police on the same day of the last incident, and charged with two counts of possession of a weapon with the intention of committing a crime, engaging in mischief to property over $5000 and four counts of mischief under property for $5000.