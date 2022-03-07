A Russian Bar In Toronto Changed Their Name Quicker Than Planned Due To Negative Comments
"My priority is always first and foremost to the safety of my guests and the safety of my staff."
Pravda Vodka Bar is changing its name and rebranding ahead of its original schedule due to negative comments and threatening messages amid the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
Toronto lawyer and Pravda Vodka Bar owner Jasmine Daya told Narcity that the days following the invasion have been even harder on the Russian-themed bar than the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that "sped up" their timeline to make changes.
"It was very difficult. My priority is always first and foremost to the safety of my guests and the safety of my staff."
Daya says comments from within the community and even outside the country left her "concerned."
"There's been a lot of attacks on Russian culture and on our business. A lot of negative comments made to us, voice messages, social media messages, negative Google reviews."
Daya says the messages have included "unsavoury names" and threats if the establishment does not get "rid of all Russian culture."
"My heart goes out to so many people in the world that are suffering. To both sides of the conflict in the sense that my heart feels horribly for the people of Ukraine and what they are enduring right now. But there are also a lot of Russians around the world that have been targeted, and it's not fair because it is not their fault that the war has commenced."
Daya isn't Russian or Ukrainian, so she says she has refrained from responding to the messages. Although she owns a Russian bar, she says she "can't pretend to know what either the Ukrainians or Russians are going through at this time, because I am of neither background."
Pravda Vodka Bar had its final hurrah this past weekend, and as of this Friday, March 11, they will be known as Brash & Sassy Vodka Bar, with new food and cocktail menus and decor to match the 1920s theme on the way.
However, this change isn't coming out of the blue.
When Daya bought Pravda Vodka Bar in 2020, she had a vision for the establishment and said current events have just pushed her schedule forward.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.