A Transport Truck Rolled Over On The Burlington Skyway & Blocked Off Chunks Of The QEW
Yesterday's winds were no joke.
Burlington OPP tackled a big traffic issue on Sunday after a transport truck rolled over on top of the Burlington Skyway.
According to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, Highway Safety Division, the truck, which ended up blocking all lanes on Niagara bound side of the QEW bridge, likely toppled over because of this weekend's high winds.
"We have reports of strong winds in the area. Wind gusts as high as 74 km/h down towards St. Catharines." Schmidt reported at the time. "In the Garden City Skyway, wind gusts have been reported up to the nineties. The tractor-trailer likely is on its side as a result of strong winds—no reports of any injuries."
Photos of the incident were released by the OPP via Twitter, highlighting the extent of the blockage.
#QEW Niagara bound lanes on top of Burlington Skyway blocked due to rolled over transport truck. #HighWinds drive with caution!pic.twitter.com/E4XkZod54W— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1646581867
Schmidt confirmed in his report that the area would be closed "for some time" as the crew waited for winds to die down to move the transport truck.
Drivers were redirected to take Eastport Drive to get across Burlington Bay.
"I expect that area will be closed for some time to recover the transport truck and as well waiting for the winds to die down. I'll update when I have more information, but for now, Eastport drive is the way to get across the Burlington Bay," he concluded.
Environment Canada issued special weather statements on Sunday for most of southern Ontario, warning of "strong wind gusts" that could blow over 100 km/h in some spots.
The advisory also stated that "widespread power outages are possible."