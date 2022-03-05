Ontario's Weather Is Bringing 'Gusty Winds' This Weekend & Power Outages Are Possible
People are being told to prepare for potential power outages as winds could reach over 100 km/h. 🌬️
Get ready because Ontario's weather is set to feature "gusty winds" this weekend and people are being told to prepare for potential power outages!
A new forecast from The Weather Network was released that said the centre of an incoming low-pressure system will move through northern Ontario which means most of the province's southern region will see warm temperatures.
That eliminates the risk for snow and freezing rain that was previously forecast for southern Ontario.
However, that doesn't mean the region will be spared from wild weather.
Rain is expected to move into southern Ontario late on Saturday, March 4 and continue on Sunday, March 5.
With this system, there is even the chance of a few rumbles of thunder along with the "gusty winds."
Wind gusts will be at their strongest through the late morning and afternoon hours on Sunday with widespread gusts of 60 km/h to 80 km/h.
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for most of southern Ontario to warn of "strong wind gusts" that could blow over 100 km/h in some spots as thunderstorms develop.
The notice also said that "widespread power outages are possible."
Due to this weather, Hydro One crews are getting ready to respond to any power outages caused by the high winds that are expected on Sunday in southern Ontario.
Also, people are being advised to be prepared for "potential extended power outages" by stocking an emergency kit.
Those kits should include water and food that won't spoil, a windup or battery-powered flashlight and radio, extra batteries, cash, a first aid kit and medical items, a fully charged cellphone and more.
Hydro One is recommending people keep their emergency kit in a backpack and make sure everyone in the home knows where to find it.