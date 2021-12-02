Ontario's Weather Is So Windy Today That Several Power Outage Warnings Have Been Issued
Falling tree branches are a possibility.
If you're planning to take a stroll through the rain today, you might want to think twice about opening up an umbrella, or risk blowing away.
Ontario's weather forecast predicts a confusing combo of above-seasonal temperatures, powerful winds, and light rain today, with a potential for things to turn dangerous as the day progresses.
Environment Canada has issued numerous special weather statements about an incoming pattern of strong winds for regions including Barrie, Kingston, and Niagara, warning that the winds could affect power.
"Strong westerly winds gusting up to 80 km/h are expected to shift to northwesterly this afternoon. While there may be brief periods of lighter gusts throughout the day, the threat of strong wind gusts will persist until this evening," an excerpt from the warning reads.
"High winds may toss loose objects and cause tree branches to break. Local power outages are also possible," it adds.
The Weather Network (TWN) also reported that the gusty winds could create snow squalls for "areas south and east of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay" by Friday morning.
The weekend's forecast says it will be a barrage of wintry weather, with snow set to arrive in Southern Ontario as early as Saturday.
"This looks to be in the range of 5-10 cm of snow in the northwest, and 10-15 cm across northeastern Ontario," Nadine Powell, TWN meteorologist, said. "And while the GTA could see a few wet flakes Saturday afternoon as a band of snow extends into the area, more widespread snow tracks in for Sunday."
