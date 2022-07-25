Ontario's Weather Was A Stormy Mess This Weekend & There Were So Many Power Outages
The weekend was lit, candle lit that is.
Ontario's weather forecast was a hot mess this weekend, literally. A sweltering combo of heat and humidity turned the province into a breeding ground for powerful storms, with the aftermath leaving thousands without power.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), this weekend's intense pattern resulted from a collision between July's persistent heatwave and a cold front.
The clash brought several nasty conditions, including heavy rain, strong winds and tornado warnings to the province, a clash that left Hydro One scrambling to restore power.
The corporation tweeted on Saturday that "approximately 25,000 customers in Picton, Napanee, and other surrounding areas" had been left in the dark following a fire at one of their stations.
"The fire has been put out, and crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to assess damage and restore power," an update reads.
It's unclear whether the flames were caused by a storm. However, it was a different story on Sunday when crews were thrust back into problem-solving mode.
\u201cUPDATE: Crews continue to restore power after this weekend's thunderstorms that swept ON. We know the situation is very frustrating for those affected and we appreciate your patience and support as we work to get ON back online. #onstorm For updates visit: https://t.co/JCZXRIEpK4\u201d— Hydro One (@Hydro One) 1658756670
Hydro One reported that over 26,000 customers across Ontario had been left without power due to "severe thunderstorms and heavy rain" at the end of the weekend.
As of Monday morning, there are still several active outages with workers continuing to restore power as quickly and safely as possible after the severe weather.
Customers are asked to report their outage by calling 1-800-434-1235.
It's worth noting that outage maps update every 10 minutes as information comes right from the crews themselves.
"Be sure to stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live," a warning on the company's website reads.
