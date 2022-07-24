The Weather In Ontario Is About To Get 'Bumpy' But There's Good News If You're Over The Heat
A "refreshing change" is on the way!
If the sweltering weather in Ontario is getting to you, it looks like relief is shortly on the way.
According to The Weather Network, a "bumpy" Sunday is in store for the province on July 24, but it will lead to some much-needed relief from the high temperatures currently affecting the region.
Severe weather will make its way to southern Ontario "with several rounds of storms possible," including a chance of strong winds, small hail and heavy rain.
\u201cA bumpy Sunday is in store for folks across Ontario and Quebec as we see several rounds of thunderstorms develop throughout Central Canada.\n#ONstorm #QCStorm \nhttps://t.co/l5KMCj7mEW\u201d— The Weather Network (@The Weather Network) 1658668241
"Sunday has the potential to see several rounds of thunderstorms sweep across the southern halves of Ontario and Quebec," notes the agency. "Rain and thunderstorms could traverse southern Ontario through the morning hours on Sunday."
An incoming cold front is set to hit the hot air currently hovering over the province, which could lead to widespread thunderstorms.
"There is a bit of uncertainty with storm coverage in southern Ontario, though, given the morning rain and storms," says TWN. "Storm coverage and intensity here will depend on how much the atmosphere can recover and destabilize again during the afternoon."
They also say that strong winds are the main concern but that there is a potential for a tornado risk in the Niagara region and north of Lake Erie.
As for Monday, it's good news for those who are absolutely over the sweat-inducing conditions.
"We can expect lower humidity and temperatures around seasonal as we start the last week of July, a change that’ll feel downright refreshing after this past week," says the agency.
Thank goodness!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.