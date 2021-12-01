Trending Tags

Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting Double-Digit Highs Tomorrow & It'll Feel Like Spring

Good weather is coming, but it won't last long.

Vadim Rodnev | Dreamstime

Winter is just weeks away, but if Ontario's weather forecast has shown us anything this week, it's that Mother Nature is in no rush to make cold the new normal.

Residents will start seeing a shift from this week's widespread snow on Wednesday with things remaining mostly sunny and seasonal before rain develops in the evening, but it's Thursday's forecast that is the real game-changer.

According to The Weather Network, parts of the province will briefly lapse into spring-like temperatures thanks to an inconsistent yet active pattern creating everything from snowfall to sunshine this week.

The storm track will have conditions feeling like early April by the afternoon with widespread rain showers and mild temperatures.

Southwestern areas such as Windsor, Sarnia, and Chatham will see double digits high of 11 C, with most other spots floating in the upper single digits.

Sadly, the return to blissful weather will be short-lived, with seasonal conditions expected to return with Friday and a series of lake-effect snow squalls forecasted for areas regions surrounding Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

The latest update to Ontario's weather forecast was announced on Monday, revealing that southern parts of the province will see a "prolonged thaw" due to the more extended periods of milder weather.

Residents can also look forward to an expected lack of severely cold temperatures during January and February.

