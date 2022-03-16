Editions

ontario police

Ontario Transport Driver Got Stuck After Ignoring Warning Signs & Caused So Much Traffic

Another truck was right behind them.

The transport truck stuck on a road near Norval.

HRPSMiltHH | Twitter

Have you ever wondered what would happen if a transport truck driver ignored all the warning signs that tell them their massive vehicle won't fit? Well, it turns out it's not very pleasant.

According to Halton Regional Police Service, a trucker found himself in one heck of an awkward situation on Tuesday after blatantly ignoring multiple "no truck signs" near the town of Halton Hills.

Police tweeted out an image of the incident, which shows the colossal truck trapped on a small, snowy road.

"No truck route signs are in place for a reason. This transport truck got stuck in the Norval area today after disobeying multiple no truck signs. The driver caused major traffic disruptions," the tweet reads.

The Milton District Response Unit members charged the driver, although it is unclear with what, before towing the truck away.
But, wait, that's not even the most awkward part.

Police also revealed in a follow-up tweet that another rule-breaking truck driver attempted to get away with the same thing while the other truck was still stuck.

A photo of the pure chance moment was shared by police as well, and it's easy to imagine what both drivers were probably thinking.

Confusing transport situations aren't rare in Ontario. However, you'd probably be surprised at how often they happen.

Last Sunday, the OPP Highway Safety Division tweeted a video of a transport truck filled with live fish that rolled over while travelling along the Highway 404 southbound ramp leading to Highway 401 eastbound.

At least no animals were harmed this time.

