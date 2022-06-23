Someone Was Arrested For Allegedly Throwing A Hot Beverage At Ontario Drive-Thru Employees
They've been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon.
An early morning coffee run ended in someone's arrest on Monday following an alleged drive-thru altercation.
According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), members of the Quinte West Detachment charged an individual after the person allegedly assaulted employees of a Trenton business.
The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on June 20, 2022, after Quinte West OPP responded to reports of a drive-thru window attack at a business on Monogram Place.
"Police learned that an individual used the drive through to order coffee, and following an interaction with an employee, the person allegedly threw a hot beverage into the drive through window striking two employees, causing minor injuries," the report states.
The suspect was identified and arrested the following day after a police investigation.
As a result, 57-year-old Frank Hunter of Hamilton has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon.
Hunter was released from custody but is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on July 21, 2022.
OPP is withholding the business's name to protect the victim's identity.
Unfortunately, this isn't the first time a drive-thru altercation has led to an arrest in the province.
An Ontario woman faced a slew of charges in 2020 after allegedly coughing in the face of a senior citizen at a Starbucks drive-thru.
The incident, which occurred during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, led to the suspect being arrested and charged with assault and common nuisance – endanger life.
If you're ever thinking about taking out your anger issues on an underserving worker, maybe think again. After all, you could end up in court.