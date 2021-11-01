Ontario Police Warn To Check Your Halloween Candy After Needle & Tablets Were Found
Parents are being told to be on the lookout.
Ontario police are warning parents to double-check their children's Halloween candy after dangerous items were found alongside the festive treats.
According to Belleville Police, two parents discovered "tablets not suitable for children to ingest" lumped in with their kid's candy, which they believe were handed in the area of Gilbert and Maple Street.
Police are now asking parents to "dispose of the tablets if you locate them."
Meanwhile, Durham Region Police are investigating a separate incident after a yellow lancet needle was found in a bag of Halloween candy near Dunlop and Henry Street in Whitby.
"As the complainant was going through her Halloween candy, they located a yellow blood sugar lancet needle inside the bag. Police have not received any other complaints," an excerpt from the report reads.
Both police departments are asking parents to thoroughly check their children's Halloween haul, as well as dispose of any material they believe to be harmful.