An Impaired Ontario Driver Fled From Police Before Crashing Into A Snowbank & A Cop Car
The driver racked up a long list of charges.
A 28-year-old Ottawa driver may have watched one too many Fast & Furious films, and he's now facing the consequences.
North Bay Police have arrested and charged Kyle Allinott with "charges of assault and dangerous driving" with help from the OPP after a wild police chase on February 12.
The driver was spotted acting impaired while driving and "attending a grocery store on Lakeshore Drive, North Bay," by witnesses at around 6:50 p.m. on February 12, according to a press release.
Police were notified by witnesses and found the driver sitting in his car, but the accused wasn't willing to go down without a fight.
The driver allegedly pumped the gas and sped away from officers on Marshall Avenue, hitting "three parked vehicles and a large mailbox, causing significant damage to each."
The chase
North Bay Police Service spotted the driver on Booth Road and tailed him back to Lakeshore Drive, where they implemented "spike strips" to try and stop the driver.
The driver managed to avoid the first round of strips, but he wasn't as lucky with the second.
Police put out the second spike strip, and during "that second deployment, a member of the North Bay Police Service narrowly avoided being struck by the vehicle."
The driver's tires were damaged, but he continued to flee from police and drove "into oncoming traffic along Pinewood Park Drive. Near Cranberry Road, Callander" where he crashed into a snowbank.
Officers surrounded the accused vehicle, but he wasn't quite ready to give up and attempted to dislodge his vehicle from the snowbank hitting a police vehicle in the process.
Capture & charges
The man was arrested and in the process, he assaulted several officers before being taken into custody. The accused and officers "sustained minor physical injuries."
Police found beer cans in the driver's vehicle and discovered that the licence plates matched a stolen vehicle from the Ottawa area.
Allinott has been charged with eight charges, according to police, including:
- One count of Assault with intent to resist arrest
- One count of Assault A Peace Officer with a weapon
- One count of Flight from peace officer
- One count of Dangerous operation
- One count of Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
- One count of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000
- One count of Fail to Comply with Probation Order
- One count of Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code
- One count of Failure to stop after accident.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.