Impaired Ontario Driver Charged After Handing Police An LCBO Gift Card Instead Of Licence
Gift cards aren't redeemable everywhere.
Gift cards are a great last-minute present, but not a great substitute for a valid Ontario driver's licence.
A 19-year-old woman in Guelph was caught drinking and driving last Friday, after giving an officer an LCBO gift card instead of her driver's licence.
Guelph Police spotted the woman "driving erratically" at around 2:35 a.m. on February 4 on the University of Guelph campus and decided to pull her over, according to a press release.
When she was asked for her ID, she pulled out her LCBO gift card, and police asked whether she had been drinking.
The woman denied she had anything to drink but police reported being able to "detect an odour of alcoholic beverage."
Officers performed a roadside screen test, and after the woman failed, she was taken to the Guelph Police station for further testing, which revealed, "she had more than the legal amount of alcohol in her system."
The Mono Township woman has been charged with impaired driving, and her license has been suspended for 90 days.
Her car has also been impounded for two weeks, and she is expected to show up for court in Guelph on February 22, 2022.
The young driver isn't the only one in Ontario who's been a bit confused as to what counts as a licence while under the influence.
Another impaired Ontario driver showed cops a picture of the rapper J. Cole instead of their licence back in June 2021.
Last week, a woman had her 5-year old daughter in the backseat and was charged for impaired operation, speeding, and driving with a suspension.