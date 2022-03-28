Toronto Police Issued Over 3,000 Tickets For March Break Blitz & Speeding Was The Worst
Over a thousand of them were speeding tickets.
Police had their hands full over March Break issuing a total of 3,808 tickers to Toronto drivers as part of a week of "action and engagement."
According to Toronto Police Services, the effort was in accordance with the March Safe Traffic Campaign which spanned from March 14 to March 20.
The initiative has officers focus on the four biggest behaviours known to cause injuries to all road users, including "speeding, driving aggressively, driving while distracted and driving while impaired."
The vast majority of the tickets were connected to speeding with aggressive driving landing in second place:
- Speeding: 1,770
- Aggressive Driving: 831
- Distracted Driving: 207
- Other HTA: 980
The news release goes on to state that officers also issued 20 stunt driving-related infractions and made 36 impaired-related arrests.
"Our hope is that we continue to change driver behaviour through education, engagement and enforcement, ultimately making Toronto's roads safer for everyone," an excerpt from the police report reads.
"killed and seriously injured (KSI) collisions are preventable and unacceptable. We should all be working towards zero injuries and deaths on our roads," it adds.
Speeding and stunt driving is an issue that plagues many Ontario roadways even those outside of the big cities.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) reported in March that officers caught three drivers flying 50 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 93 near the Township of Springwater.
The speedsters were nabbed going 100 km/h, 102 km/h, and 110 km/h, respectively, with each having their licence suspended for 30 days their vehicles impounded for 14 days.