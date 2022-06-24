NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

toronto police

Toronto Police Issued Over 2K Speeding Tickets In A Week & That's Not All They Did

Toronto drivers really need to slow down.

Toronto Staff Writer
Toronto police cruiser.

Elton Law | Dreamstime

Let's face it, Toronto drivers probably deserve their bad rep.

According to a new report by Toronto Police Services (TPS), officers issued a mind-boggling 2,975 tickets over one week, and wouldn't you know it, most of them were for speeding.

The tickets were issued as part of a road safety campaign, which took place between June 13, 2022, and June 19, 2022. The initiative saw officers crack down on collision-causing behaviours by enforcing and educating road users across various communities.

TPS members focused on "The Big 4" driving behaviours: speeding, driving aggressively, driving while distracted, and driving while impaired, all of which are known to cause injury.

As a result, 1,175 speeding tickets were issued. However, that's not all.

Police also handed out 753 tickets for aggressive driving and gave 183 tickets to distracted motorists.

Twenty-seven of the speeding tickets issued by TPS qualified as stunt driving, resulting in the drivers receiving licence suspensions and having their vehicles impounded.

Police also made twenty-five impaired-related arrests during the campaign.

"The Toronto Police thank all those who contributed to making our roads safer by choosing to drive responsibly, making traffic safety a priority for themselves, their families, and the community," the report states.

The campaign's goal was to better protect motorcyclists by reminding other road users of the importance of road safety.

"As of June 21, 2022, there has been a total of 23 fatalities as a result of a motor vehicle collision, of which 2 have been motorcycle-related in the last two months," it adds.

