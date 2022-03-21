Toronto Woman Arrested After Allegedly Threatening People With A Hammer & Hitting Cars
The Toronto woman is facing several charges.
A 44-year-old Toronto woman has been arrested and charged for allegedly threatening people with a hammer and smashing cars with the tool in downtown Toronto.
Toronto Police Service arrested Marie Maltais on March 19 after several reports of her causing trouble with a hammer around downtown Toronto for citizens and vehicles, according to a press release.
On March 17, police responded to reports near Eastern Avenue and Woodward Avenue for reports of a woman threatening a group of women with a hammer at around 5:15 p.m.
However, the woman ran from the scene westbound on Queen Street East and "continued to threaten drivers and pedestrians with a hammer" near Queen Street East and Leslie Street.
On March 19, police were called to the Queen Street East and Eastern Avenue area at 5:58 p.m. for "reports of a woman hitting vehicles with a hammer," where Maltais was then arrested.
Maltais has been charged with two counts of possession of a concealed weapon, two counts of possessing a weapon dangerous to the public, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and two counts of mischief causing Damage under $5,000, according to police.
The hammer savvy culprit went to court at Old City Hall on March 20, and police are asking "anyone with information" to call them at 416-808-5500.
Criminals in Ontario are becoming more and more creative with their weapons of choice. While hammers may seem like an interesting option for intimidation, others are even using windshield wipers for robberies.