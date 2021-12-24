Trending Tags

Krista Ford's Hubby Says Toronto Police Revoked His Badge As Part Of The 'Unpaid Leave'

The premier's daughter says it's for being unvaccinated.

Krista Ford's Hubby Says Toronto Police Revoked His Badge As Part Of The 'Unpaid Leave'
Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

Premier Doug Ford's daughter Krista Ford Haynes took to Instagram last month to criticize COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the province after her husband, Dave Haynes, was allegedly put on unpaid leave by Toronto Police Services for being unvaccinated. Now, the couple is speaking out again.

On Thursday, December 23, Dave Haynes posted a statement on Instagram, saying his credentials have been revoked while he's on unpaid leave after 20 years of service on the force.

Included in the post was a photo of two TPS badges and an ID tag with the caption, "In 20 years I have never used this to get any favours or anything for free or request any special treatment."

"Today, the Toronto Police Service revoked my credentials as part of the unpaid leave of absence they have placed us on. I thought it would harder to give these back than it was, as it occurred to me….you don't need a badge to have honour, lead and do the right thing, all that takes is a little courage and something called integrity," he wrote.

Krista commented on the post writing "Integrity is Everything" and shared it on her Instagram story with the caption, "What a day, on so many different levels, what a day."

Narcity reached out to TPS for comment, and while they said they can't "comment on an individual’s health status," they can "confirm no one has been suspended from the Service in relation to our vaccination policy."

"Our objective remains ensuring the health of our members and the safety of all of our workplaces, our members and the public," the spokesperson added.

In a previous statement, TPS announced officers would be required to be vaccinated by November 30 or face indefinite unpaid leave.

Throughout the pandemic, Krista has been very active on social media sharing her controversial views on masks, COVID-19 vaccines and government restrictions.

In November, Krista Ford shared a lengthy video on her Instagram story about Dave's status as an officer and alleged he had been put on unpaid leave after he chose not to get vaccinated. In the video, she urged her followers to believe that "God wins every single time," and that the "people behind all of this will be held accountable."

Narcity has reached out to Krista and Dave for comment, but they did not respond in time for publication.

As of Friday, December 24, the province is reporting 9,571 new cases of COVID-19 in the province — an all-time high since the pandemic first started in 2020.

Ontario recently expanded eligibility for third doses to include everyone 18 years old and over to combat the spread of the Omicron variant across the province.

The Ontario government says “vaccines are safe, effective and the best way to protect you and those around you from serious illnesses like COVID-19.”

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

