Ford’s Daughter Says Her Cop Husband Is Being Put On 'Unpaid Leave' For Being Unvaccinated
She says Toronto Police Services "made a very silly decision."
Krista Ford Haynes, Premier Doug Ford's daughter, has taken to Instagram to air out her grievances of her husband Dave Haynes allegedly being put on unpaid leave by the Toronto Police Services for not being vaccinated.
Haynes has been vocal throughout the pandemic about her anti-vax views and posted a story to her Instagram on Tuesday of a box filled with her husband's things with the caption, "Never thought I'd see the day. Twenty years into the job, he so faithfully served. after just earning a promotion to Staff Sergeant."
She followed up with an explanation of the cryptic post this morning explaining how her husband had allegedly been put on unpaid leave because of his vaccination status.
"I hope everyone is having a wonderful start to their day. Going to jump on here and give you my sweaty cardio thoughts and explain yesterday's post," she said while exercising on what appeared to be a cardio bike.
Krista Haynes (n\u00e9e Ford @fordnation) clarifies her hubby is on unpaid leave from @TPS31Div over vaccination status.\n\nAfter imploring followers to have faith, she says: \u201cI really do believe the people behind all of this will be held accountable\u2026 Evil does not win.\u201d\n\n#antivaxxerspic.twitter.com/xCO9iAToh4— Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Cartoon Creator (@Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Cartoon Creator) 1637764864
"So Dave comes home yesterday, no surprise starts bringing the box of his stuff home. About six weeks ago, the Toronto police service made it clear to their members that if they didn't have the first two shots that they would be sent home on unpaid leave effective November 30."
Haynes says she and her husband "knew this was coming," but that he was "hopeful" it wouldn't actually come into effect.
TPS does have a mandatory vaccination policy for its officers, and according to a previous statement, any officers who are unvaccinated by November 30 will be placed on indefinite leave without pay.
"Our objective remains ensuring the health of our members and the safety of all of our workplaces, our members and the public. As of today, 96% of members (uniform and civilian) have disclosed their status. Of that, 99% are at least partially vaccinated and 97% are fully vaccinated. Only 1% have advised they are not vaccinated and that is a mix of officers and civilians," Toronto Police told Narcity in a statement.
Haynes says her husband sent in a letter to the "Toronto police service medical board" with questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and suggestions for how "the Toronto police services can move forward with the different options available to ensure the public safety and the services safety while not getting rid of any officers."
She says his suggestions were "obviously" not taken into consideration for the time being and that the only response her husband received from the "medical doctor", in which her word was paraphrased, was that vaccines are safe, effective and that they recommend everyone take it.
Haynes then went into a deep dive of the messages she says she receives daily from other Ontarians who have lost their jobs due to their vaccination status while praising their strength and character.
"I'm telling you guys, God wins every single time. I do believe the people behind all of this will be held accountable don't know when but I truly believe God wins. Evil does not win."
Haynes ended her message condemning the vaccination requirement, saying, "Stay strong, stay strong for your family for your children, and you got this. God wins."
Haynes and her husband did not respond to Narcity's request for comment in time for publication.
However, it is important to note that both the Government of Canada and Ontario continue to remind residents that vaccines are safe.
"Only vaccines that Health Canada determines to be safe and effective will be approved for use in Canada and available in Ontario," reads a statement from Ontario.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.