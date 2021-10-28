Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
krista ford

Doug Ford's Daughter Shared A​ Cryptic Anti-Vax Message On IG Telling People To 'Rise Up'

And it's not her first time sharing her thoughts on the subject.

Doug Ford's Daughter Shared A​ Cryptic Anti-Vax Message On IG Telling People To 'Rise Up'
krista.haynes | Instagram, fordnationdougford | Instagram

Krista Ford Haynes has been in the news consistently for her anti-vax stance (and rants), despite her father, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, regularly urging people in the province to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In an Instagram story posted early on Thursday, Haynes shared a cryptic anti-vax message against a serene sunset backdrop.

krista.haynes | Instagram

"I find a lot of people are mixing up being 💉 [vaccinated] or not to how they can hold the line," Haynes' message began. It has nothing to doing [sic] with having taken it. It's about rising up and stepping to the plate to keep that information private and respecting those who wish not to take it against their will."

The message continues on with some words — like "vaccine" and "virus" — spelled backwards.

"This isn't 'another eniccav.' Until taking it becomes a choice, without risk of alienation, risk of losing our livelihoods, risk of partaking in society, I'll be right here," she wrote. "Firmly planted. Reminding you every sing[l]e day, where there is risk, there MUST be choice."

Haynes concludes her message by urging her followers to "rise up."

"They've manufactured the division between us like they've manufactured the suriv [virus spelled backwards]."

Narcity reached out to Haynes and PM Ford's office for comment but did not hear back before this article went to press.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Anti-Vax Ontario Doctor Has Just Been Suspended From Practicing Medicine

She's speaking at an upcoming anti-vax rally.

Joni Hanebutt | Dreamstime

Dr. Rochagné Kilian, a doctor in Owen Sound known for being a vocal opponent of COVID-19 vaccines, has been suspended from practicing medicine by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO).

CPSO spokesperson Shae Greenfield told Narcity that Kilian's certificate of registration was suspended on October 27 at 11:59 p.m by CPSO under an interim order using the Health Professions Procedural Code of the Regulated Health Professions Act.

Keep Reading Show less

Mississauga Mayor Says She's Worried About Ontario Ending COVID-19 Restrictions Too Early

"We have seen some concerning trends in Mississauga."

BonnieCrombie | Twitter

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie expressed her worries about Ontario's new plan to end COVID-19 restrictions by the end of March.

Crombie told reporters during a virtual press conference on Thursday that lower vaccination rates in several of the city's neighbourhoods have put a significant strain on its hospitals, despite dropping case numbers.

Keep Reading Show less

Face Masks In Ontario Won't Be Required Forever & Here's When You Can Stop Wearing Them

Say goodbye to face masks!

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Premier Doug Ford announced Ontario's long-term plan for COVID-19 in a press conference on Friday and has announced that face masks won't be required forever.

According to a government press release, face masks could no longer be required in indoor settings as of March 28, 2022.

Keep Reading Show less

Here's When Ontario's Proof Of Vaccination Requirements Will Come To An End

The government will remove proof of vaccination in steps.

@fordnationdougford | Instagram

Ontarians may no longer have to show proof of vaccination in some settings starting next year.

Premier Doug Ford announced Ontario's long-term plan for gradually loosening COVID-19 restrictions in a press conference on Friday.

Keep Reading Show less