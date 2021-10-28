Doug Ford's Daughter Shared A Cryptic Anti-Vax Message On IG Telling People To 'Rise Up'
And it's not her first time sharing her thoughts on the subject.
Krista Ford Haynes has been in the news consistently for her anti-vax stance (and rants), despite her father, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, regularly urging people in the province to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
In an Instagram story posted early on Thursday, Haynes shared a cryptic anti-vax message against a serene sunset backdrop.
"I find a lot of people are mixing up being 💉 [vaccinated] or not to how they can hold the line," Haynes' message began. It has nothing to doing [sic] with having taken it. It's about rising up and stepping to the plate to keep that information private and respecting those who wish not to take it against their will."
The message continues on with some words — like "vaccine" and "virus" — spelled backwards.
"This isn't 'another eniccav.' Until taking it becomes a choice, without risk of alienation, risk of losing our livelihoods, risk of partaking in society, I'll be right here," she wrote. "Firmly planted. Reminding you every sing[l]e day, where there is risk, there MUST be choice."
Haynes concludes her message by urging her followers to "rise up."
"They've manufactured the division between us like they've manufactured the suriv [virus spelled backwards]."
Narcity reached out to Haynes and PM Ford's office for comment but did not hear back before this article went to press.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.