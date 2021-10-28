Trending Tags

Ontario Doctor Against COVID-19 Vaccines Was Just Suspended From Practicing Medicine

She's listed as a speaker at an upcoming anti-vax rally.

Ontario Doctor Against COVID-19 Vaccines Was Just Suspended From Practicing Medicine
Joni Hanebutt | Dreamstime

Dr. Rochagné Kilian, a doctor in Owen Sound known for being a vocal opponent of COVID-19 vaccines, has been suspended from practicing medicine by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO).

CPSO spokesperson Shae Greenfield told Narcity that Kilian's certificate of registration was suspended on October 27 at 11:59 p.m by CPSO under an interim order using the Health Professions Procedural Code of the Regulated Health Professions Act.

Greenfield says the order can be made when CPSO "has evidence to support that patients would otherwise be exposed to risk of harm or injury."

Kilian was recently banned by CPSO from providing COVID-19 exemptions and has spoken out actively against COVID-19 vaccines and mandates at various rallies organized by a group known as the Grey Bruce Freedom Fighters.

Kilian is scheduled to speak at another Grey Bruce Freedom Fighters rally on October 30, according to a Facebook post by the group.

The doctor resigned from her emergency doctor position at Grey Bruce Health Services in August 2021.

"Although we are limited in what we can disclose at this point, additional information about Dr. Kilian's conduct will be made available at the earliest possible opportunity," Greenfield said.

"That may include allegations referred to the Ontario Physicians and Surgeons Discipline Tribunal. Members also have the opportunity to appeal interim orders to the courts, at which point the College would present information in support of its decision."

Kilian did not respond to Narcity's request for comment in time for publication.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

