Ontario Doc Can't Give COVID-19 Medical Exemptions After Allegedly Posting Misinformation

A family doctor is being investigated by CPSO for "disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional conduct."

Ontario Doc Can't Give COVID-19 Medical Exemptions After Allegedly Posting Misinformation
DrP_MD | Twitter, ETHPnews | Twitter

Dr. Patrick Phillips, a family doctor at Englehart & District Hospital, has been banned from providing medical exemptions for COVID-19 and certain drugs, according to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario.

The CPSO is investigating Phillips, and "the College is alleging that Dr. Phillips engaged in disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional conduct and failure to maintain the standard of practice of the profession; and that he is incompetent," according to a statement provided to Narcity.

Phillips allegedly spread "misleading, incorrect or inflammatory statements about vaccinations, treatments and public health measures for COVID-19" through social media, his communications and on other online platforms.

According to CPSO, Phillips has refused to cooperate in the investigation or participate in any "remedial efforts."

Phillips' refusal to cooperate influenced the CPSO's decision to restrict his license at 11:59 p.m last night. These restrictions will not allow Phillips to prescribe COVID-19 vaccine exemptions, or those related to masks and COVID-19 testing.

Phillips' licence has also been restricted from prescribing ivermectin, fluvoxamine and atorvastatin in regards to COVID-19.

"Never have I been more proud of myself than the day I decided to take a stand against our country's medical tyranny. Providing patients and the public access to treatments for covid-19 and vaccine injuries and protecting them from medical coercion is not something I will regret," Phillips said in a tweet posted on September 28.

Phillips did not respond to Narcity's request for comment in time for publication.

Ontario Science Table Says The 4th Wave Has 'Flattened' But Cases In Children Are Rising

Test positivity is down 2.7 percent.

Vadim Rodnev | Dreamstime

The Science Table COVID-19 Advisory for Ontario says the fourth wave "has flattened due to continued public health measures and vaccination but cases in children are increasing" in a COVID-19 projection update on Tuesday.

According to the report's findings, COVID-19 test positivity is down 2.7 percent in Ontario and vaccination coverage is slowly increasing.

Toronto Public Health Is Prepping To Vax Children Between Ages 5 & 11 Against COVID-19

They're still waiting on Health Canada's approval though.

Chandra Ramsurrun | Dreamstime

The City announced that Toronto Public Health (TPH) is getting ready to vaccinate children between five and 11 years old and created a COVID-19 Vaccination Planning Group.

That being said, they are still waiting upon the approval from Health Canada as well as the receipt of vaccination for these kids from Ontario's Ministry of Health. According to the City, there are about 200,000 kids between ages 5 to 11 who are eligible to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Canada Wants The US & Other Countries To Accept Mixed Vaccine Doses So Canadians Can Travel

Dr. Theresa Tam also had advice for Canadians looking to travel internationally.

@yvrairport | Instagram

Canada is trying to get the U.S. and other countries around the world to recognize people who have received mixed vaccine doses as fully vaccinated so they can travel.

Speaking at a press conference about COVID-19 on September 24, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam revealed that Canada has been engaging with the U.S. and other countries that are top destinations for Canadians and presenting the country's data about the effectiveness of mixed doses.

Toronto's Top Doctor Calls For Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccines In Schools For Kids 12 & Up

The recommendation will be made next week.

Google Maps

Toronto's medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, is recommending that Ontario require COVID-19 vaccination for students who are eligible based on their age or year of birth.

Children who are 12 years old and older are currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Ontario, so students in grades six and up would need to show proof of vaccination in order to attend classes if the province were to follow through on de Villa's recommendation.

