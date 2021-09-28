Ontario Doc Can't Give COVID-19 Medical Exemptions After Allegedly Posting Misinformation
A family doctor is being investigated by CPSO for "disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional conduct."
Dr. Patrick Phillips, a family doctor at Englehart & District Hospital, has been banned from providing medical exemptions for COVID-19 and certain drugs, according to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario.
The CPSO is investigating Phillips, and "the College is alleging that Dr. Phillips engaged in disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional conduct and failure to maintain the standard of practice of the profession; and that he is incompetent," according to a statement provided to Narcity.
Phillips allegedly spread "misleading, incorrect or inflammatory statements about vaccinations, treatments and public health measures for COVID-19" through social media, his communications and on other online platforms.
According to CPSO, Phillips has refused to cooperate in the investigation or participate in any "remedial efforts."
Phillips' refusal to cooperate influenced the CPSO's decision to restrict his license at 11:59 p.m last night. These restrictions will not allow Phillips to prescribe COVID-19 vaccine exemptions, or those related to masks and COVID-19 testing.
Phillips' licence has also been restricted from prescribing ivermectin, fluvoxamine and atorvastatin in regards to COVID-19.
Never have I been more proud of myself than the day I decided to take a stand against our country's medical tyranny
Providing patients and the public access to treatments for covid-19 and vaccine injuries and protecting them from medical coercion is not something I will regret https://t.co/TXHUOGnz0m
— Patrick Phillips MD (@DrP_MD) September 28, 2021
Phillips did not respond to Narcity's request for comment in time for publication.