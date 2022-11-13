Doug Ford Is Recommending People Wear Masks In Public & Get Their Flu Shots This Season
His safety tips come ahead of Dr. Kieran Moore's Monday announcement.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is recommending people wear masks in public as healthcare systems face strain across the province.
In a press conference on November 13, Ford addressed reporters who questioned why he wouldn't just bring back mask mandates as healthcare systems deal with capacity issues.
"I've always listened to the Chief Medical Officer of Ontario, and I'm going to continue to listen to Dr. Moore, and we'll see what he has to say tomorrow," said Ford.
Dr. Moore is set to provide an update alongside Dr. Chris Simpson, Executive Vice-President (Medical) Ontario Health, at 9 a.m. on Monday, according to a press release.
Sources told CP24 that Moore will recommend people mask up in public areas but that they don't expect a provincial mask mandate to be implemented.
When it comes to the health care system, Ford said the issues are not specific to Ontario.
"This is happening right across North America. We're seeing this, it's going to be a bad flu season. That's why I encourage everyone to go get a flu shot. Get your vaccination as well, and wear a mask where possible, especially if you have respiratory problems," said Ford.
Ford said he spoke with seven hospital CEOs on Friday and ensured that they are "pulling out every single stop along with them" to ensure they have the proper capacity to handle flu season.
He also encouraged folks to get back to the basics of what helped the province through the pandemic, like washing their hands.
Children's hospitals facing strain
SickKids hospital in Toronto announced in Friday's press release that it's reducing surgeries to help with the critical care capacity.
"This decision was not taken lightly. The reduction in surgical activity will allow us to support areas of the hospital that need help managing increasing patient volumes and acuity, including the critical care units, paediatric medicine and the Emergency Department,” said Dr. Ronald Cohn, president and CEO of SickKids
Ottawa hospital CHEO said in a press release on November 2 that, like "most pediatric hospitals across the country," they are dealing with "a significant increase in the number of young patients with acute viral respiratory infections including RSV, COVID and the seasonal flu."