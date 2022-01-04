Trending Tags

Doug Ford's Daughter Tells Ontarians To 'Ditch' QR Code In Post About COVID-19 Restrictions

Krista Ford Haynes says it's time for Ontario "to grow a pair."

@fordnationdougford | Instagram, Brooke Houghton | Narcity

Krista Ford Haynes, one of Premier Doug Ford's daughters, has taken to Instagram once again to vocalize her dismay around COVID-19 restrictions and urged Ontario "to grow a pair," and to "ditch the QR code."

Haynes has been loud and proud in her views against COVID-19 vaccines, proof of vaccination and masks on social media despite her connection to Ontario's premier.

Following Monday's announcement of the province returning to a modified step two, which includes schools, indoor dining and gym closures, she had a lot to say on her Instagram.

In an Instagram story posted on January 4, Haynes called the need for proof of vaccination "tyranny" and claimed that "our pass comes from our charter of rights."

Haynes alleges that "those who've complied are getting frustrated and are seeing the light," and that to stop the "cycle," people can refuse to show their proof of vaccination, which is required as an enhanced vaccine certificate with a QR code as of today.

"Do not show proof your V'd up. What you do with your body is your business. It's our job to keep it that way."

Haynes theorizes that if enough people refuse to show their vaccine certificates, they "will start to realize they're losing customer base," and that the Ontario government will not be able to enforce rules at "every single business in Ontario."

Narcity reached out to Haynes for comment, and she did not respond in time for publication.

Enhanced vaccine certificates are currently being used for access into certain businesses that require proof of vaccination in Ontario. Businesses that are required to check for proof of vaccination can be fined if they do not follow the rules.

According to the Ontario government, COVID-19 vaccines are "fully approved by Health Canada," and "build up your immunity to the virus, so your body will fight it off more easily if it affects you."

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

