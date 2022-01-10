Trending Tags

A Canadian Politician Is Getting Totally Roasted For This Tweet About His Wife Shovelling Snow

Yikes. 😬❄️

A Canadian Politician Is Getting Totally Roasted For This Tweet About His Wife Shovelling Snow
jonreyes204 | Twitter, @jonreyes204 | Instagram

A Manitoba cabinet minister is getting slammed on social media after tweeting a photo of his wife shovelling snow following a 12-hour night shift at a hospital.

Jon Reyes — who is Manitoba's minister of economic development and jobs — took to Twitter to share the photo, which was taken from inside their home on Saturday, January 8.

"Even after a 12 hour night shift at the hospital last night, my wife still has the energy to shovel the driveway," he wrote.

"God bless her and all our frontliners," Reyes added, "Time to make her some breakfast."

Over the weekend, thousands of Twitter users retweeted and replied to Reyes' post, with many calling him out for photographing his wife rather than helping her.

Some people responded by creating memes, while others discussed which part of his actions was "worse." Other politicians even weighed in to share their thoughts.

Former Alberta politician Thomas Lukaszuk got involved, writing, "Ladies, let the record show that this is not a depiction of every politician husband."

One critic responded to Reyes to ask, "And the reason *you* couldn't be bothered to shovel instead of taking a picture from your room and tweeting is what, exactly? She just worked 12 hours. What were you doing?"

Another said, "She only did it because you didn’t do it in her absence."

Reyes' wife, Cynthia, sent her first-ever tweet in response to the backlash, writing, "All I wanted to do was shovel!" alongside the face-palm emoji.

In a statement shared via his press secretary at the weekend, Reyes told CBC News that he is simply glad Cynthia is being appreciated by others.

"My wife is amazing, both at home and at work. I'm eternally grateful for her and everything she does. I love her very much," he said.

"I'm happy that she is getting the worldwide recognition she deserves, and it serves as a reminder to everyone — especially me today — that we can never do enough to show our gratitude to health-care workers."

This article’s left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

