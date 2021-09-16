Canada's Party Leaders Won't Stop Roasting Each Other & Here Are The Worst Zingers So far
"You fascist psychopath!"
Ouch, that's got to hurt! With election day just around the corner, Canada's major party leaders are not holding back on their criticism of one another.
From making snide, indirect remarks, to hurling full-on insults, it seems Justin Trudeau, Erin O'Toole, Jagmeet Singh and Maxime Bernier aren't worried about hurting each other's feelings.
Less than a week before Canadians are set to head to the polls, here's a look at some of the nastiest zingers so far.
"Fascist psychopath"
Stop talking about “those people” as subhumans that must be excluded from society, you fascist psychopath. https://t.co/qZKbsGJauN— Maxime Bernier (@Maxime Bernier) 1630532762.0
When Justin Trudeau referred to Canadians refusing to get vaccinated as "those people," Maxime Bernier was not impressed.
Taking to Twitter, the PPC leader wrote, "Stop talking about 'those people' as subhumans that must be excluded from society, you fascist psychopath." Yikes!
"Shame on you, Erin O'Toole"
At a campaign stop in early September, Justin Trudeau slammed Erin O'Toole for his opposition to mandatory vaccinations in Canada.
"The folks out there tonight shouting, the anti-vaxxers, they're wrong!" he said at the time. "They're wrong about how we get through this pandemic."
"Erin O'Toole is siding with them? Instead of with Canadians who did their part and stepped up?" Trudeau continued, "Shame on you, Erin O'Toole!"
"I rate your track record an F"
Trudeau - "How is it that the experts that have rated our plan on climate to be an A, have rated your plan to be an… https://t.co/ym58czoZ7f— Mackenzie Gray (@Mackenzie Gray) 1631238626.0
Things got pretty heated between Justin Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh during the English leaders' debate on September 9.
After listening to the Liberal and Conservative leaders clash, the NDP leader turned up the sass.
"We just heard Mr. O'Toole, Mr. Trudeau, argue about who is worse and honestly, it's a tough question to answer," Singh said. "Let me tell you, you're not stuck with these two. Better is possible."
After telling Trudeau his climate change targets "make no sense at all," Singh added, "I rate your track record an F, Mr. Trudeau."
"Irresponsible"
Yves-François Blanchet wasn't worried about ruffling Trudeau's feathers when an election was announced in August, calling the prime minister "irresponsible."
"I don't have the feeling that Trudeau is writing a page of history but a page of his own biography," Blanchet said.
"If the situation is serious enough to impose compulsory vaccination, isn't it too dangerous to go on an election campaign?" he asked, referring to the Liberal government's decision to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for federal employees.
"So cringy"
This is so cringy. Are they talking to preschool kids? #VotePPC https://t.co/0CBZzlmxvf— Maxime Bernier (@Maxime Bernier) 1631453478.0
Maxime Bernier managed to roast all of his federal counterparts in one tweet following the English leaders' debate (which he was not invited to attend).
When Trudeau, O'Toole, Singh, Blanchet and Green Party Leader Annamie Paul all got together to film this (admittedly awkward) clip, the PPC leader asked, "are they talking to preschool kids?"
Not a "real feminist"
“Mr Trudeau, you cannot claim to be a feminist and consistently push strong women out of your caucus. I will say th… https://t.co/yRyZuBEHJb— Annamie Paul (@Annamie Paul) 1631236977.0
Green Party Leader Annamie Paul didn't hold back on Justin Trudeau during the English leaders' debate, accusing him of being a faux-feminist.
"I have said before and I'll say again tonight that I do not believe that Mr. Trudeau is a real feminist," she said. "A feminist doesn't continue to push strong women out of his party when they are just seeking to serve."
The Liberal leader shot right back though, responding, "I think Ms. Paul, you'll perhaps understand that I won't take lessons on caucus management from you."
O'Toole is "too busy"
When the NDP dropped their 2021 campaign platform this summer, the party's leader didn't pass up the opportunity to roast his Liberal and Conservative counterparts.
"It's time for a government that delivers real results for people like you," Singh said.
He accused Trudeau of "[wanting] to look like he cares" and O'Toole of being "too busy protecting the interests of his rich friends."
"President Biden gets it"
President Biden gets it. Why doesn't Justin Trudeau? https://t.co/aprVZXVVWt— Jagmeet Singh (@Jagmeet Singh) 1631652941.0
Nothing like a direct comparison to get you right in the feels, eh?
In September, Singh shared a tweet from U.S. President Joe Biden highlighting the need to tax the "super-wealthy" and large corporations.
"President Biden gets it," Singh added. "Why doesn't Justin Trudeau?"
"I'm proudly Québécois"
M. Blanchet, je suis fier Québécois. #AvançonsEnsemble #DébatDesChefs #PolCan @JustinTrudeau https://t.co/NjJQ9a9M0D— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1631152405.0
Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet did a pretty good job of winding up Trudeau during the second French leaders' election debate.
When Blanchet asked the Liberal leader why "he tells the Quebec nation what to do and what to think," things got pretty spicy.
"Because I am Québécois!" Trudeau responded. He shot back that Blanchet doesn't have "unanimity on Quebec," before adding, "you constantly forget that I'm proudly Québécois! That I've always been Québécois! That I will always be Québécois!"
Trudeau bites back
"He went after my family. He said hateful misogynist things about my wife," Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says when… https://t.co/ZxUPCwsMjN— CPAC (@CPAC) 1631637744.0
The prime minister appeared to lose his cool with a protestor during an interview with Global News on September 13.
Pulling down his mask to respond to the individual — who was allegedly made derogatory comments about the PM's family — Trudeau shouted, "isn't there a hospital you should be going to bother right now?"
Later, he defended his actions, saying, "he went after my family. He said hateful misogynist things about my wife."