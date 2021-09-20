Maxime Bernier Now Has More Twitter Followers Than Erin O'Toole & You Bet He's Noticed
Bernier has blasted O'Toole as "pathetic" for asking Canadians not to vote PPC. 😬
As of September 20 — election day in Canada — PPC leader Maxime Bernier has more Twitter followers than Erin O'Toole and yup, he has definitely noticed.
At around 8:20 a.m. on Monday morning, Bernier shared a post showing that he had amassed more followers on the social media platform than his Conservative Party counterpart.
I have the feeling this is going to be a good day. J’ai le sentiment que ce sera une bonne journée. #PurpleWave https://t.co/yBiE4deC14— Maxime Bernier (@Maxime Bernier) 1632140285.0
At that time, Bernier had 158,137 followers, while O'Toole had 158,105. By 10 a.m, the PPC leader's following had grown to over 158,200.
Sharing screenshots of the election day follower-counts, Bernier tweeted, "I have the feeling this is going to be a good day" in both English and French.
An hour or so earlier, he'd called-out O'Toole for urging Conservative-leaning Canadians not to "split the vote" by voting PPC at the polls on Monday.
"How pathetic," responded Bernier. "Desperately begging his supporters to not vote for what they know is a better option. On the last days of the campaign. After having campaigned as a Liberal."
How pathetic. Desperately begging his supporters to not vote for what they know is a better option. On the last day… https://t.co/VgHz5kNDNd— Maxime Bernier (@Maxime Bernier) 1632138498.0
Throughout the election campaign, Bernier has not been afraid to offend his federal counterparts.
Over the past few weeks, he's called Liberal leader Justin Trudeau a "fascist psychopath" and roasted all of the other party leaders for filming an extremely awkward video during the English leaders' debate.