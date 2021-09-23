Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Maxime Bernier's Twitter Was Frozen After Telling Followers To 'Play Dirty' With Reporters

Enforcement action was taken against his account for violating a privacy policy.

Maxime Bernier's Twitter Was Frozen After Telling Followers To 'Play Dirty' With Reporters
Lance McMillan | Narcity

If you thought there were a lack of tweets from Maxime Bernier's Twitter recently, you weren't mistaken — the leader of the People's Party of Canada had his account frozen.

A spokesperson for Twitter Canada told Narcity that the social media site took enforcement action against Bernier's account for violating the private information policy and it was placed in "read-only mode" for 12 hours. That means his ability to tweet, retweet or like content was limited.

When tweets violate the rules of Twitter, it is required that the violator removes them before they can post tweets again.

VICE reported that screenshots of emails from journalists to Bernier and the PPC were posted on his account with some of the journalists' contact information visible. Some email addresses were also tweeted which led to reporters receiving graphic emails.

According to a screenshot posted by the Canadian Association of Journalists, one of the tweets said, "If you want to write to these idiots to tell them what you think of their disgusting smear jobs, here are their email addresses. They want to play dirty, we will play dirty too."

Enforcement action was taken against Bernier's account at around 11 p.m. ET on September 22 and it was put into read-only mode for 12 hours. It became active again after 11 a.m. ET on September 23 once the tweets were removed by the owner.

From Your Site Articles

Maxime Bernier Dragged Every Party Leader Post-Election & Says The PPC Is The 'Only Winner'

"O'Toole ran as a leftist. He did worse than Scheer."

@hon.maximebernier | Instagram, Justin Trudeau – Prime Minister of Canada | YouTube

People's Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier isn't holding back after Canada's federal election results, taking to Twitter to roast each of his competitors one-by-one.

On September 22, two days after the election results were first projected, Bernier shared his own "summary of election results."

Keep Reading Show less

Canada's Election Results Are In & Here's How The Party Leaders Responded

"Canadians did not give Mr. Trudeau the majority mandate he wanted," Erin O'Toole said.

@jagmeetsingh | Instagram, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

Polls have closed, Canada's election results have come in and federal party leaders have responded to the outcome of the vote.

As of 12 p.m. ET on September 21, the Liberals are elected or leading in 158 ridings, the Conservatives in 119, the Bloc Québécois in 34, the NDP in 25, the Green in 2 and the People's Party in zero.

Keep Reading Show less

Maxime Bernier Now Has More Twitter Followers Than Erin O'Toole & You Bet He's Noticed

Bernier has blasted O'Toole as "pathetic" for asking Canadians not to vote PPC. 😬

@hon.maximebernier | Instagram, @erinotoolemp | Instagram

As of September 20 — election day in Canada — PPC leader Maxime Bernier has more Twitter followers than Erin O'Toole and yup, he has definitely noticed.

At around 8:20 a.m. on Monday morning, Bernier shared a post showing that he had amassed more followers on the social media platform than his Conservative Party counterpart.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada's Party Leaders Won't Stop Roasting Each Other & Here Are The Worst Zingers So far

"You fascist psychopath!"

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram, @jagmeetsingh | Instagram

Ouch, that's got to hurt! With election day just around the corner, Canada's major party leaders are not holding back on their criticism of one another.

From making snide, indirect remarks, to hurling full-on insults, it seems Justin Trudeau, Erin O'Toole, Jagmeet Singh and Maxime Bernier aren't worried about hurting each other's feelings.

Keep Reading Show less