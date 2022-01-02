Trending Tags

Ryan Reynolds Shared A Meme About The Last Two Years & It Of Course Featured A Car Crash

It sums everything up pretty perfectly, tbh.

@skydance | Instagram

It's officially 2022, and Ryan Reynolds shared a meme to his Insta story about the last two years that feels all too relatable.

The Canadian actor appeared in a short video on the Skydance Instagram account where he nonchalantly leans against a wall while all kinds of shenanigans are happening in the background.

"Best part about shooting with Michael Bay? I don't know, a lot of people would say the action, but for me, it's the stillness, you know? It's those quiet moments," he said about working with the director for the Netflix movie 6 Underground.

As he continues talking, a speeding car labelled "2021" crashes into a parked car labelled "2020."

While both years were tough, the meme could be in reference to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 that started spreading in the latter half of 2021.

Reynolds himself is labelled "2022," and doesn't look back at any of the chaos that's happening behind him with the car crash of the previous two years, which could be a whole mood for this new year.

The actor continues speaking, although his words are inaudible over the sounds of destruction in the background.

As well as sharing memes and funny things on his social media accounts, Reynolds recently posted a heartfelt tribute to Betty White, who died at the age of 99 on December 31.

"The world looks a little different now," he wrote. "She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret."

