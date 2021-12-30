Trending Tags

Ryan Reynolds Has Responded To Betty White's Claims That He 'Can't Get Over' Her

@vancityreynolds | Instagram, sbukley | Dreamstime

Ryan Reynolds has responded to a light-hearted quip from iconic actress Betty White that he "can't get over" her.

White, who turns 100 on January 17, joked in an interview with People that despite her crush on Robert Redford, it is in fact Reynolds who still has a soft spot for her.

She said: "I've heard Ryan can't get over his thing for me."

The two worked together in the 2009 movie The Proposal and Reynolds has referred to White as his "ex-girlfriend" ever since.

On December 30, Vancouver-born actor Reynolds replied to a tweet about White's comments with his customary sense of humour.

He said: "I’m absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks."

To mark her 100th birthday, former Golden Girl White will hold a special movie event called "Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration," according to CNN.

The movie gives fans a sneak peek behind the scenes of what life on sets is really like. It also takes a look at her home life and includes some well-known names as cast members, including Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett and Craig Ferguson.

