'Moon Knight' Actor Gaspard Ulliel Has Died At 37 After A Ski Accident In The French Alps

He was known for Hannibal Rising and It's Only the End of the World.

Global Staff Writer
French actor Gaspard Ulliel, star of Hannibal Rising and Marvel's upcoming Moon Knight series, has died after a ski accident in the French Alps.

Ulliel, 37, sustained significant head injuries after colliding with another skier on January 18 at the La Rosière ski area in the Savoie region of France, France Bleu reports.

He was taken by helicopter to Grenoble University Hospital.

He eventually succumbed to his head injuries, according to news agency AFP.

The other skier in the collision was not hospitalized.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex paid tribute to the French actor on Twitter after the news broke.

“Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema, and cinema grew up with him,” read the tweet. “They loved each other madly.”

Many actors also joined in with tributes of their own.

Ulliel was known for his roles in films such as Hannibal Rising, Saint Laurent, A Very Long Engagement and It's Only the End of the World.

Ulliel won a Cesar, France's equivalent of an Oscar, for his role in It's Only the End of the World and was nominated several other times over the course of his career.

He is slated to appear in the Marvel series Moon Knight as the villainous Midnight Man in March.

Disney+ dropped the first trailer for the show on Monday.

The actor is survived by his girlfriend, model Gaëlle Piétri, with whom he shares a 6-year-old son, according to Variety.