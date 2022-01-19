'Moon Knight' Actor Gaspard Ulliel Has Died At 37 After A Ski Accident In The French Alps
He was known for Hannibal Rising and It's Only the End of the World.
French actor Gaspard Ulliel, star of Hannibal Rising and Marvel's upcoming Moon Knight series, has died after a ski accident in the French Alps.
Ulliel, 37, sustained significant head injuries after colliding with another skier on January 18 at the La Rosière ski area in the Savoie region of France, France Bleu reports.
He was taken by helicopter to Grenoble University Hospital.
He eventually succumbed to his head injuries, according to news agency AFP.
The other skier in the collision was not hospitalized.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex paid tribute to the French actor on Twitter after the news broke.
“Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema, and cinema grew up with him,” read the tweet. “They loved each other madly.”
Gaspard Ulliel a grandi avec le cin\u00e9ma et le cin\u00e9ma a grandi avec lui. Ils s'aimaient \u00e9perdument.\nC'est le c\u0153ur serr\u00e9 que nous reverrons d\u00e9sormais ses plus belles interpr\u00e9tations et croiserons ce certain regard.\nNous perdons un acteur fran\u00e7ais.pic.twitter.com/pAi7Do3FIU— Jean Castex (@Jean Castex) 1642602276
Many actors also joined in with tributes of their own.
Shocked and saddened to hear about the death of Gaspard Ulliel at such a young age in a skiing accident. I have such fond memories of working with him all those years ago on Hannibal Rising. Rest in peace, dear friend.pic.twitter.com/U1gmxMvHJE— Peter Webber (@Peter Webber) 1642609106
Ulliel won a Cesar, France's equivalent of an Oscar, for his role in It's Only the End of the World and was nominated several other times over the course of his career.
He is slated to appear in the Marvel series Moon Knight as the villainous Midnight Man in March.
Disney+ dropped the first trailer for the show on Monday.
The actor is survived by his girlfriend, model Gaëlle Piétri, with whom he shares a 6-year-old son, according to Variety.