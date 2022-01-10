Bob Saget Has Died At 65 & 'Full House' Fans Are Sharing Tributes To The Beloved TV Dad
John Stamos and the Olsen twins joined in with tributes of their own😢
The beloved actor and comedian Bob Saget passed away on December 9 at the age of 65, and since then, the internet has been celebrating and remembering the Full House star as "America's father."
The actor was found dead in his hotel room in the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida, where he had a gig as part of his "I Don't Do Negative Comedy Tour," The Associated Press reports.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office said there were "no signs of foul play or drug use" in the case.
His last Instagram post went up earlier in the day and he used it to celebrate the success of his show.
"I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it. A'ight, see you in two weeks," read his caption. "Goin' everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I'm addicted to this s---. Peace out. ✌️"
Since news of Saget's death broke, fans and fellow actors flooded the internet with tributes to the beloved actor..
John Stamos, who played Saget's brother-in-law Jesse in Full House, reacted to his coworker's death on Twitter.
"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him," read Stamos' tweet. "I love you so much Bobby."
Twins Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, who together played Saget's on-screen daughter, also released a statement on the actor's death obtained by Page Six.
"Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has," the statement read.
Even Canadian comedian Jim Carrey remembered the fellow comedian as having "a big, big heart and a wonderfully warped comic mind. He gave the world a lot of joy and lived his life for goodness' sake."
His fans remembered him through his work and shared their favourite comedic moments.
One fan shared a short, NSFW clip from the movie Half Baked with the caption "In memory of Bob Saget; a man who defined the nature of addiction for an entire generation."
Another person tweeted: "America's grandma, now America's dad. RIP Bob Saget," referring to the recent death of Betty White.
Lastly, people also just remembered him for the role he played in their childhood.
Many millennials knew Saget best as the dad on Full House, but he also appeared in many other shows and movies over the years, including Entourage, America's Funniest Home Videos and Half Baked.