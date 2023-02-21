Hayden Panettiere's Brother Jansen Has Died At 28 & The Tributes Are Pouring In
He was an actor like his sister.
Jansen Panettiere, the younger brother of actress Hayden Panettiere, has died at 28.
A family source confirmed to TMZ that Panettiere died in New York City over the weekend. The cause of death has not been revealed, although no foul play is being reported in the actor's death.
The source told TMZ that law enforcement was called to a residence on Sunday at around 5:30 p.m.
A representative for Hayden Panettiere, Kasey Kitchen, also confirmed the news to CNN and said that an investigation is underway.
Panettiere was 5 years younger than his Hollywood famous sister, Hayden, and followed in her footsteps by acting in a number of popular projects.
His Hollywood career began in the early 2000s, with roles in TV shows and films such as Even Stevens, The Walking Dead, How High 2, Tiger Cruise, Racing Stripes, The X’s, The Martial Arts Kid and Perfect Game.
His latest acting role was the 2022 holiday film Love and Love Not, reported People.
In addition to being an actor, Panettiere was also an artist and his Instagram account was filled with his artwork.
Just three weeks ago, Panettiere posted a picture with his sister on Instagram, showing her giving him a haircut.
“Not the first haircut she’s tried to give me,” read the caption of his post.
The photo is now flooded with tributes to the young artist.
His last Instagram post was from three days ago and features his girlfriend, Catherine Michie, standing next to one of his art pieces that looks like her, captioned with a blue heart emoji.
A fellow actor Cody Saintgnue commented, “I love you brother,” under his last post, followed by “rest in peace” and a dove emoji.
Other friends left similar tributes under the post, with one saying, “you were such a dear friend to me & I am so grateful for all of the memories we had when we were young.”
“You will be forever missed by all. Thank you for being such a light to everyone you came across,” continued the comment.
Actor Zack Zucker commented, “I love you so much buddy.”
Hayden’s last post with her brother was from November 2021, and it showed the two enjoying “sibling time” on a holiday in Tahiti.
People have been flooding the comments with condolences to Hayden, with many commenters writing, “sorry for your loss.”
Hayden has not yet addressed her brother's passing since the news broke.