Doug Ford's Daughter Goes On Another Rant About Vaccines & Slams The Elections (VIDEO)

Krista Ford Haynes is spreading controversial messages once again.

Doug Ford's Daughter Goes On Another Rant About Vaccines & Slams The Elections (VIDEO)
@fordnationdougford | Instagram, @fordnationdougford | Instagram

The 2021 Federal Election took place on September 20 with Justin Trudeau winning a Liberal minority government, and the following morning Premier Doug Ford's daughter Krista Ford Haynes had some things to say on her Instagram.

"Good morning, everyone. Happy Tuesday. As we could have all expected, the Liberal government won last night with a minority government," said Haynes in a video posted to Instagram.

"Just wasted our tax dollars like they absolutely love to do and stripping our freedoms away one day at a time, so just remember to go thank the Liberals when we go down the new world order."

Haynes claimed that people could thank the Liberal party for "the new world order," a conspiracy that believes a totalitarian government is underway.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Haynes wrapped up her election woes and quickly moved to talk about COVID-19 vaccines urging people to "wake up" while exercising on what appears to be a treadmill.

"And while we're at it, I might as well start talking about the cv. Does anyone question why the government doesn't want to release any of their research?"

"Is anyone questioning that, or are y'all just going to line up and get our booster shot in three months."

Haynes is no stranger to spreading anti-vax messaging and has been firmly against COVID-19 vaccines despite her father, Doug Ford, continuously encouraging Ontarians to get vaccinated.

According to the CDC, "COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. COVID-19 vaccines were evaluated in tens of thousands of participants in clinical trials. The vaccines met the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) rigorous scientific standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality needed to support approval or authorization of a vaccine."

Vaccine Certificates

Her message came out the day before vaccine certificates would be implemented in Ontario, and she theorizes in her video how the use of masks has led to vaccine certificates and suggest masks are not effective.

The CDC says further data from studies as of May 7, 2021, "further demonstrate that mask wearing reduces new infections."

"When I posted in May or June of last year about the upcoming mask mandates and to not comply, this is why I wanted people, urged people not to comply, " said Haynes

"We found out right away that masks weren't very effective if effective at all based on how people were wearing and reusing them, and it actually could have made things a lot worse for some people and are making things a lot worse for some certain age groups today. That was one, but we complied, we complied. We could have looked it up ourselves and realized that the way masks have been worn, and the type of masks that have been worn are not effective. We could have put our foot down collectively, and we didn't."

"And then you had the mask police lining up at the stores, and they wouldn't let people in without a mask unless you said you had an exception, and some stores didn't even honour that. But that was the stepping stone to the v passport. That allowed businesses to find employees to stand at the door to train their employees to be mask police, and here we are today," she continued.

"And you think it's just going to be movie theatres, restaurants, gyms that's the first step, that's the first step. Then it's going to be hair salons, nail salons, massage clinics. They are going to take it all. They are going to take it all, and we've allowed it."

"We can't blame the government. We have to blame ourselves for covering our faces. If only we didn't cover our faces, we wouldn't be here today."

Vaccine certificates have not been welcomed by everyone in Ontario, with anti-vax protests taking place across Ontario.

Doug Ford commented on vaccine certificates yesterday in his congratulatory message to Trudeau, saying, "There are a lot of people who are concerned about this policy, and I want you to know that I hear you. I understand your concerns about protecting your civil liberties and right to privacy. While many fully vaccinated people like myself share these concerns, the greater concern is having to shut down again or experience a sudden surge in cases like in Alberta and Saskatchewan."

Online Response

Haynes's video has been reposted on Instagram, garnering over 32,000 views on one account and over 270 comments.

Some of which are surprisingly positive. One user wrote, "Why can't she be our premier?"

On Reddit, the post currently has 99 comments, most of which are condemning Haynes for spreading misinformation.

"Don't forget you can report the post to Instagram as false information," one user commented.

Doug Ford and Krista Ford Haynes did not respond to Narcity's request for comment in time for publication.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.

