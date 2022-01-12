Doug Ford's Daughter Rants Over Quebec's Unvaxxed Tax & Lists Others Who Should Be Charged
She says obese people and smokers should be charged an extra tax.
Doug Ford's daughter is back with another hot take, and this time she's tackling Quebec's new possible tax for unvaccinated people.
Krista Ford Haynes is well known for her anti-vax views and general disapproval of the Ontario government's COVID-19 response, but on Wednesday, she took to Instagram to give Quebec a piece of her mind.
In an Instagram story, Haynes responded to a post from Quebec Premier François Legault where he expressed his anger towards adults who refused to be vaccinated without a medical reason.
Legault revealed they are looking into setting up a payable health contribution which would be a "significant" amount to offset their toll on the healthcare system.
Legault's reasoning for the tax stands on the fact that unvaccinated individuals who represent a small portion of the population make up around 50% of the patients in intensive care beds.
To say the least, Haynes is not a big fan of this idea.
Haynes suggested they instead tax "those that use the system the most," such as obese people and smokers.
'Why would we pay an extra dime into the failed healthcare system when we do our absolute best to avoid it?" wrote Haynes, who instead suggested private healthcare would be a "win-win" for everyone and create less burden on the "failed system."
Haynes theorized that the tax was just a "coercive" play to convince more people to get vaccinated because "they know they've lost a solid 50% of booster customers from their lies."
"The government could be thrown a trillion dollars and we'd still be screwed from their incompetence," wrote Haynes. "Those that are for these measures are living 8 decades after their time."
Currently, in Quebec, there are 2,877 hospitalizations for COVID-19, and 84.9% of the population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Quebec government.
On Wednesday, Ontario's top doctor, Kieran Moore, revealed that the province would not be following in Quebec's footsteps and taxing the unvaccinated.
According to the Government of Canada, "only vaccines that are proven to be safe, effective and of high quality are approved for use in Canada" and "the COVID-19 vaccines have been tested according to international standards during their development and then carefully reviewed by Health Canada."
Narcity reached out to Haynes for comment and she did not respond in time for publication.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.