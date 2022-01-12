Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
doug ford

Doug Ford's Daughter Rants Over Quebec's Unvaxxed Tax & Lists Others Who Should Be Charged

She says obese people and smokers should be charged an extra tax.

Toronto Staff Writer
Doug Ford's Daughter Rants Over Quebec's Unvaxxed Tax & Lists Others Who Should Be Charged
@fordnationdougford | Instagram, @francoislegault.pm | Instagram

Doug Ford's daughter is back with another hot take, and this time she's tackling Quebec's new possible tax for unvaccinated people.

Krista Ford Haynes is well known for her anti-vax views and general disapproval of the Ontario government's COVID-19 response, but on Wednesday, she took to Instagram to give Quebec a piece of her mind.

In an Instagram story, Haynes responded to a post from Quebec Premier François Legault where he expressed his anger towards adults who refused to be vaccinated without a medical reason.

Legault revealed they are looking into setting up a payable health contribution which would be a "significant" amount to offset their toll on the healthcare system.

Legault's reasoning for the tax stands on the fact that unvaccinated individuals who represent a small portion of the population make up around 50% of the patients in intensive care beds.

To say the least, Haynes is not a big fan of this idea.

Haynes suggested they instead tax "those that use the system the most," such as obese people and smokers.

'Why would we pay an extra dime into the failed healthcare system when we do our absolute best to avoid it?" wrote Haynes, who instead suggested private healthcare would be a "win-win" for everyone and create less burden on the "failed system."

Haynes theorized that the tax was just a "coercive" play to convince more people to get vaccinated because "they know they've lost a solid 50% of booster customers from their lies."

"The government could be thrown a trillion dollars and we'd still be screwed from their incompetence," wrote Haynes. "Those that are for these measures are living 8 decades after their time."

Currently, in Quebec, there are 2,877 hospitalizations for COVID-19, and 84.9% of the population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Quebec government.

On Wednesday, Ontario's top doctor, Kieran Moore, revealed that the province would not be following in Quebec's footsteps and taxing the unvaccinated.

According to the Government of Canada, "only vaccines that are proven to be safe, effective and of high quality are approved for use in Canada" and "the COVID-19 vaccines have been tested according to international standards during their development and then carefully reviewed by Health Canada."

Narcity reached out to Haynes for comment and she did not respond in time for publication.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

From Your Site Articles

The WHO Says Boosters Are Not Enough To Fight COVID Variants & We'll Need New Vaccines

They say vaccines need to keep up with the latest variants of 2022.

@who | Instagram

The WHO is warning that to combat emerging variants, getting multiple COVID-19 booster doses of existing vaccines won't be enough.

Instead, we need to develop new vaccines that are designed to fight the COVID variants of today, according to a statement from the WHO's technical advisory group on COVID and vaccines.

Keep Reading Show less

Justin Trudeau Told Kids To Ask Their Parents If They Can Go Get Vaccinated

The PM said the pandemic "sucks" but kids have been "amazing" throughout it.

@sophiegregoiretrudeau | Instagram, @albertahealthservices | Instagram

Now that a COVID-19 vaccine is available for children, Justin Trudeau is trying to get doses into the arms of more of the younger population and he told kids to ask their parents if they can go get vaccinated.

During a COVID-19 update on January 12, the prime minister took a moment to speak directly to kids about what they've been going through recently and even throughout the entire pandemic.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Top Doctor Says That They Won't Be Taxing The Unvaccinated & Calls It 'Punitive'

"We have always been supportive of adults making informed decisions for vaccination."

Government of Ontario Announcements | YouTube

The Ontario government has announced that it will be not be penalizing unvaccinated residents with a tax after Quebec's announcement on Tuesday.

Quebec Premier François Legault recently confirmed that any Quebecer over the age of 18 who does not get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the next few weeks will face a "significant" tax.

Keep Reading Show less

Here's What You Need To Know When Ontario Schools Return To In-Person Learning Next Week

Rapid tests and more teachers will come into play.

Freds | Dreamstime

Children are finally going back to school after an extra-long holiday break at home, and the Ontario government has measures and programs to support the transition.

After previously pushing the return to in-person school twice due to COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, children will be returning to schools and daycare settings on January 17, according to an Ontario government handout.

Keep Reading Show less