Quebecers Are Now Required To Prove Their Vaccination Status In All Of These Large Stores
Unvaccinated people won't be able to shop in places like IKEA, Costco, Canadian Tire and more!👇
Unvaccinated residents of Quebec are now likely to have a harder time shopping at some large retailers, as new restrictions have been placed on sizeable stores in the province.
Earlier this month, Premier François Legault announced that Quebec's vaccine passport system would begin applying to big non-essential stores, including places like IKEA and Costco.
As of Monday, January 24, Quebecers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of their vaccination status to enter stores that cover an area of 1,500 square metres or more.
Essential stores like pharmacies, gas stations and grocery stores are excluded, but shops selling things like electronics, fashion items, hardware, sports goods and more will be required to comply with the new rule.
La situation de la pand\u00e9mie se stabilise. Les experts nous disent qu\u2019on a atteint le pic sur le nombre d\u2019infections. Mais on doit y aller progressivement pour \u00eatre certains de ne pas repartir la contagion.\u00a0\n\u00a0\nPour me lirehttps://www.facebook.com/FrancoisLegaultPremierMinistre/posts/474405900715878\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/B2g1AXT3lX— Fran\u00e7ois Legault (@Fran\u00e7ois Legault) 1642117312
A report from Narcity Quebec explains that large stores like Canadian Tire, Walmart, IKEA, Costco, Home Hardware and HomeSense will be required to comply, as well as others.
Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated fashion-lovers in the province will be unable to shop at places like Marshalls, Winners, H&M and Zara unless they have a valid exemption.
That's not all. Simons, The Bay, Rona, Value Village, Best Buy, Staples and many more will all likely require proof of full vaccination.
Speaking on January 13, Legault said the purpose is not only to protect the province from further spread of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, but also to encourage unvaccinated people to get their first dose.
It's worth noting that some of the stores mentioned above could remain accessible without a vaccine passport if their size is under 1,500 square metres. Shoppers should check an individual store's specific requirements for more detailed information on their policies.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.