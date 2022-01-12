Trending Tags

Most Canadians Apparently Agree That Unvaccinated People Should Get Fined

Quebec just announced that it's going to introduce a "significant" fine for unvaccinated people.

According to a new poll, a majority of Canadians would be in favour of unvaccinated people getting fined on their taxes because of their vaccination status.

The results of a national survey by Maru Public Opinion were released on January 12 and it found that 60% of Canadians support a fine being issued to those who continue to choose to remain unvaccinated.

Those who were surveyed were told that the fine could be administered as a surcharge on taxes and the money could be used to financially support the health care system, hospitals and intensive care units.

People who were most likely to agree with a fine like this being issued were from British Columbia, with 64% in agreement, and Quebec, with 63% in agreement.

They are followed by people living in Manitoba/Saskatchewan at 61%, Ontario at 58%, Atlantic Canada at 57% and Alberta at 54%.

Those who disagree (40% overall) were most likely to be found in Alberta, with 46% disagreeing, Atlantic Canada at 43%, Ontario at 42%, Manitoba/Saskatchewan at 39%, Quebec at 37% and B.C. at 36%.

The results of this survey come a day after Quebec Premier François Legault announced that unvaccinated people in the province who are over the age of 18 will be fined if they don't get a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine soon.

"All adults in Quebec who refuse to go get at least a first dose during the upcoming weeks will have a bill to pay because there are consequences on our health network," the premier said.

The fine is being called a "health contribution" and while the exact amount hasn't been revealed, Legault said that it will be "significant."

People who can't get vaccinated for medical reasons will be exempt from this.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

