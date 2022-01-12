Justin Trudeau Told Kids To Ask Their Parents If They Can Go Get Vaccinated
The PM said the pandemic "sucks" but kids have been "amazing" throughout it.
Now that a COVID-19 vaccine is available for children 5 and over, Justin Trudeau is trying to get doses into the arms of more of the younger population and he told kids to ask their parents if they can go get vaccinated.
During a COVID-19 update on January 12, the prime minister took a moment to speak directly to kids about what they've been going through recently and even throughout the entire pandemic.
"I know many of you are in virtual school again, many of you have made more sacrifices," Trudeau said. "This is not easy."
He mentioned that almost half of the eligible kids between the ages of 5 and 12 in Canada have gotten their first dose of a vaccine but that number could be higher.
"We need to get more so please ask your parents if you can get vaccinated," Trudeau said.
He told kids that getting vaccinated protects them, their families, vulnerable people and frontline workers.
"We know, kids across this country, you've been doing the right things over these past long years and it sucks but you've been amazing and we need to keep doing everything we can to get through this," the prime minister said.
After the Pfizer vaccine was approved for children 5 to 11 years old, Trudeau took his 7-year-old to get a first dose and asked other parents to do the same with theirs.
"The best thing we can do for ourselves, our kids, and all of our loved ones is to get vaccinated," he said then.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.