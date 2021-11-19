Trending Tags

The Pfizer Vaccine Has Been Approved For Kids Aged 5 To 11 By Health Canada

This is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be authorized in Canada for kids under 12 years old.

Lisa Ferdinando / U.S. Secretary of Defense | Flickr

The Pfizer vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11 years old was just officially approved for use in Canada.

On November 19, Health Canada announced that it has authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine — aka Comirnaty — in children 5 to 11 years of age, making it the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for use in the age group in the country.

After a scientific review, Health Canada has now authorized a two-dose series to be administered three weeks apart, with a dosage that is lower than what's approved for people aged 12 years and older.

Clinical trial results showed that the immune response in children 5 to 11 years old was comparable to that of people aged 16 to 25. The vaccine was also 90.7% effective at preventing COVID-19 in the age group and no serious side effects were identified.

In October, Justin Trudeau revealed that the government has secured enough Pfizer doses to fully vaccinate every kid between 5 and 11 years old in Canada as soon as possible after the vaccine had been authorized for use.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

