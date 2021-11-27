Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
covid-19 vaccine

Toronto Police Warn That 'Charges Will Be Laid' If People Interfere With Vaccination Clinics

This is meant to protect kids aged 5 to 11 years old at their vaccine appointments.

Toronto Police Warn That 'Charges Will Be Laid' If People Interfere With Vaccination Clinics
@torontopolice | Instagram, @wchospital | Instagram

As kids 5 to 11 years of age start getting vaccine doses, Toronto Police have issued a warning to people who might try to interfere with vaccination clinics in the city.

"Officers will be patrolling near COVID-19 vaccination sites as Toronto kids and their families attend appointments over the coming days," the service tweeted on November 26.

Toronto Police said that "charges will be laid" if needed because the safety of kids and their families is of the "utmost importance."

"Interference or obstruction will not be tolerated," the service tweeted.

The Pfizer vaccine was approved by Health Canada for kids aged 5 to 11 on November 19. The two-dose series that has been authorized for use in the age group is a dosage that's lower than what's approved for people aged 12 years and older.

Just a few days after that authorization came in, Ontario opened appointment bookings for kids under 12 years old.

Even the Vaccine Hunters Canada Twitter account made a comeback to share information that can help get kids vaccinated across the country.

When it comes to if people between the ages of 5 and 11 years old will be subjected to federal vaccine mandates, Canada's top doctor said that the government doesn't believe kids should be included at the moment.

That also applies to vaccination requirements for travel.

"The vaccine program is just rolling out and there's very little access anywhere else in the world to pediatric vaccines. We're one of the first countries that have been privileged, I would say, in getting these pediatric doses," Dr. Theresa Tam said.

However, she did note that the policies around who's included in vaccine mandates will be examined over time.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

From Your Site Articles

Dr. Tam Says The New Omicron Variant Hasn't Been Found In Canada Yet But It Could Happen

The top doc noted that it's "very difficult" to keep the virus out even with travel restrictions in place.

Jakayla Toney | Unsplash

With the recent discovery of the new Omicron variant, Canada's top doctor has revealed that it hasn't been detected in this country but it could happen even with new travel restrictions in place.

During a COVID-19 update on November 26, Dr. Theresa Tam said that provincial laboratories have searched for the variant but haven't found any detection to date, which means "there are no indications of the variant's presence in Canada."

Keep Reading Show less

Canada's Travel Restrictions Are Changing Again & This Update Will Affect Almost Everyone

Get ready, Canada! 👇✈️

Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime, Niloo138 | Dreamstime

Get ready, travellers! Canada's travel restrictions are getting yet another significant update and this time, the changes will impact almost everyone.

From Tuesday, November 30, the way we travel inside Canada, and internationally, will change.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Zoo Is Vaccinating Its Animals Against COVID-19 & Some Critters Will Get Priority

It will be one of the six zoos in Canada to do so.

Kalebkroetsch | Dreamstime, Vdvtut | Dreamstime

The Toronto Zoo is on track to give their animals COVID-19 vaccines.

A spokesperson for the Toronto Zoo confirmed with Narcity that it will be one of the six zoos across Canada to provide doses to their animals as soon as it becomes available.

Keep Reading Show less

A Shoppers Drug Mart In Ontario Gave Out 12 Expired Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines Last Week

"Pfizer reports that the quality and integrity of the vaccine would not be affected."

Google Maps

A Shoppers Drug Mart in Vaughan accidentally administered 12 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines that expired one day prior on November 16.

The Region Municipality of York's director of corporate communications, Patrick Casey, told Narcity that Public Health became aware of the incident that happened at the 9200 Weston Rd. location on November 18.

Keep Reading Show less