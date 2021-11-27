Toronto Police Warn That 'Charges Will Be Laid' If People Interfere With Vaccination Clinics
This is meant to protect kids aged 5 to 11 years old at their vaccine appointments.
As kids 5 to 11 years of age start getting vaccine doses, Toronto Police have issued a warning to people who might try to interfere with vaccination clinics in the city.
"Officers will be patrolling near COVID-19 vaccination sites as Toronto kids and their families attend appointments over the coming days," the service tweeted on November 26.
Toronto Police Officers will be patrolling near COVID-19 vaccination sites as Toronto kids and their families attend appointments over the coming days.Their safety is of utmost importance and interference or obstruction will not be tolerated. Charges will be laid if warranted.— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1637970989
Toronto Police said that "charges will be laid" if needed because the safety of kids and their families is of the "utmost importance."
"Interference or obstruction will not be tolerated," the service tweeted.
The Pfizer vaccine was approved by Health Canada for kids aged 5 to 11 on November 19. The two-dose series that has been authorized for use in the age group is a dosage that's lower than what's approved for people aged 12 years and older.
Just a few days after that authorization came in, Ontario opened appointment bookings for kids under 12 years old.
Even the Vaccine Hunters Canada Twitter account made a comeback to share information that can help get kids vaccinated across the country.
When it comes to if people between the ages of 5 and 11 years old will be subjected to federal vaccine mandates, Canada's top doctor said that the government doesn't believe kids should be included at the moment.
That also applies to vaccination requirements for travel.
"The vaccine program is just rolling out and there's very little access anywhere else in the world to pediatric vaccines. We're one of the first countries that have been privileged, I would say, in getting these pediatric doses," Dr. Theresa Tam said.
However, she did note that the policies around who's included in vaccine mandates will be examined over time.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.