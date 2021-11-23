Trending Tags

The Vaccine Hunters Canada Twitter Account Is Officially Back & Now They're Helping Kids

Elton Law | Dreamstime

It's official, the Vaccine Hunters Canada Twitter account is back to help kids across the country get vaccinated now that a vaccine has been approved for youth aged 5 to 11.

The Twitter account has been "temporarily reactivated" along with the Facebook account so that they can share information about COVID-19 vaccines for Canada's young population.

Health Canada authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old on November 19. This is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for kids under 12 years old in the country.

As of November 23, Ontario has made appointment bookings available for kids in the province who are 5 to 11 years of age.

Vaccine Hunters Canada also reactivated their Twitter and Facebook accounts to help people get booster doses.

While the accounts will only temporarily be sharing vaccine information, the Vaccine Hunters Canada website will continue to stay active to provide additional resources for people who need help finding vaccine appointments.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

