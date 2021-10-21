Trending Tags

Justin Trudeau Says Canada Has Snagged Enough Pfizer Doses To Vaccinate All Kids Aged 5 to 11

But he says Canadian parents need to be "patient."

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

Canada has secured enough doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 if and when the vaccine is approved for use in ages that young, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Health Canada is currently reviewing the vaccine for that purpose, and Trudeau said that Canada will be ready if and when the approval comes.

Parents of kids under 12 need to be patient, the PM said at a press conference on Thursday, October 21, but he said "millions" of doses have been secured directly from Pfizer.

"I can assure you that Health Canada is going to be examining, attentively, that submission," Trudeau said. "It is extremely important that they go through all the full processes necessary so that every parent can have confidence, when these vaccines do get approved, that they will be safe for their children."

But, Trudeau ultimately said that Canada will be ready to go when that time comes.

"We will have the supply necessary to support every kid across the country from five to 11 with vaccinations as soon as possible after Health Canada approved it," he said.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.

This Is What To Expect When You Use Canada's Vaccine Passport At Airports

Justin Trudeau said there will be "no actual slow down."

@yvrairport | Instagram

Now that the details on Canada's vaccine passport have been revealed, Canadians can learn all about how proving their vaccination status will work when they're travelling through airports.

During an announcement about the new standardized, national certificates, Justin Trudeau explained that his government has worked closely with airlines to ensure that the process is "as seamless and easy" as possible.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada's Vaccine Passport For Travel Launches Today & Here's What We Know So Far

Not every province will get it immediately, though.

Justin Trudeau – Prime Minister of Canada | YouTube, Richair | Dreamstime

Federal officials have provided more details about Canada's vaccine passport for travel, which is set to come into effect in many regions as early as October 21.

Speaking on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed that all provinces and territories in Canada will be "moving forward with a standardized, national proof of vaccination."

Keep Reading Show less

Health Canada Is One Step Closer To Approving A COVID-19 Vaccine For Some Kids Under 11​

It's the first submission for this age group, Health Canada said!

AHS_Media | Twitter

Officials at Health Canada have announced that they're one step closer to approving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for one group of people who still can't get vaccinated: children aged 5 to 11.

In a statement published on October 18, the agency announced that the vaccine manufacturer had submitted an application for their vaccine (named "Comirnaty") to be available for a younger age group.

Keep Reading Show less

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Was In Embarrassing Mom Mode To Wish Her Teenage Son Happy Birthday

She said her 14 year old is coming into his "big man's voice" with a few off-key notes!

@sophiegregoiretrudeau | Instagram, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

Going into full-on mom mode for a special occasion, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau hilariously wished her oldest son happy birthday by talking about his changing voice.

In an Instagram post on October 18, Grégoire Trudeau shared a photo of her and her son Xavier for his 14th birthday and added an embarrassing but sweet message to the caption.

Keep Reading Show less