Justin Trudeau Says Canada Has Snagged Enough Pfizer Doses To Vaccinate All Kids Aged 5 to 11
But he says Canadian parents need to be "patient."
Canada has secured enough doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 if and when the vaccine is approved for use in ages that young, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Health Canada is currently reviewing the vaccine for that purpose, and Trudeau said that Canada will be ready if and when the approval comes.
Parents of kids under 12 need to be patient, the PM said at a press conference on Thursday, October 21, but he said "millions" of doses have been secured directly from Pfizer.
"I can assure you that Health Canada is going to be examining, attentively, that submission," Trudeau said. "It is extremely important that they go through all the full processes necessary so that every parent can have confidence, when these vaccines do get approved, that they will be safe for their children."
But, Trudeau ultimately said that Canada will be ready to go when that time comes.
"We will have the supply necessary to support every kid across the country from five to 11 with vaccinations as soon as possible after Health Canada approved it," he said.
